The 2025 WNBA Draft: Ranking The Top 5 Slam Dunk Fits From The Orange Carpet

The 2025 WNBA Draft is finally here!

If you’ve grown up as an athlete in any sport, you know the feeling of hoping to go into the professional leagues.

All of the top prospects dream about going pro, but also of being invited to be a part of the green room,to hear their name called by the commissioner of the league to start their professional dreams.

16 of the top prospects in college women’s basketball got invited to the draft on Monday night. National champion Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith, Georgia Amoore and Kiki Irafen were a few of the invitees that were in attendance waiting to hear their names called.

The WNBA has always been a place where athletes can show off their fashion sense where brands such as Coach and Louis Vuitton dress these athletes for the biggest night of their lives.

Here are the hottest fits of the night on the orange carpet:

5. Saniya Rivers, North Carolina State University

Saniya Rivers, after an outstanding season with NC State, t pulled up in an all-white outfit, with a symmetrical one-sleeved jacket. But Rivers also came in with a statement. She pulled up with a handbag saying “The WNBA been poppin” withWNBA labeled in red markings.

Not only did she look great, but she added a statement that made her standout.

4. Sonia Citron, University of Notre Dame

Typically at these types of events you see a lot of different or unique fashion styles. Sonia Citron decided to go with a more simple look for the draft.

The all-black with a slicked half-up and half-down look just gives a clean chic look that is just so slay.

3. Hailey Van Lith, Texas Christian University

Hailey Van Lith has a history of pulling up with the most beautiful fits, especially after being selected to be the cover for the newest edition of Sport Illustrated Swim. So we all knew she would pull up in style.

Van Lith pulled up in all-black sparkly vintage style dress. The look gave classic beauty. She also gave a comment on the fit, calling it “her college funeral fit” which is just iconic as she enters this new era of her life.

2. Georgia Amoore, University of Kentucky

You pull up to the orange carpet and a reporter asks who you’ve been styled by tonight. Imagine saying 9x NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. Well, at the WNBA Draft, Georgia Amoore could. Her black and white outfit was styled by our very own NBA stars.

I love this fit all together as it gives such a unique twist. We are loving the style that Amoore and Westbrook came up with together.

1. Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut

With the first overall best draft fit, Paige Bueckers!

Well of course, we have to put the No. 1 overall pick as our first pick in best fit at the orange carpet. The newest addition to the Dallas Wings organization didn’t just pull up to the draft with one outfit, but two!

On the orange carpet, Bueckers pulled up in a black and brown checkered pattern dripped in stones, which is so Paige. But entering into the green room, she pulled a Rickea Jackson move, and came out in a brand new suit.

The new suit was all black with a touch of sparkles around the neck area. Let’s just say all eyes were on the No. 1 overall pick.

All of these stars pulled to the draft in style, but as they heard their names called Monday night, they look forward to the next steps in their lives as the WNBA opens up their regular season Friday, May 16.