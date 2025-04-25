Sustainable Swapping: 3 Product Alternatives To Live More Sustainably

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When addressing sustainable life choices, the rhetoric is awfully redundant – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Reduce, Reuse, Conserve. We’ve all heard these methods of sustainable living, but how does this actually translate into our daily lives?

For one, living in a consumerist culture in a time when the Earth is begging us to consume less is troubling — I get it. However, sustainable does not always need to equate to less; swapping products can be sustainable too! In choosing sustainable alternatives to products we use daily, we can begin to work toward a more sustainable life. Below are three products I use to be more sustainably aligned.

Eco-Friendly Detergent Sheets

In my household, I use eco-friendly detergent sheets as a sustainable alternative to liquid detergent for a couple of reasons. For one, detergent sheets are packaged in a small cardboard box, which reduces single-use plastic waste. Secondly, eco-friendly detergent sheets are deliberately formulated without the toxic chemicals that you would otherwise find in traditional liquid detergent. The elimination of parabens, dyes, etc., provides a cleaner ingredient list that poses less of a threat to our waterways!

Wool Dryer Balls

To pair nicely with my sustainable laundry sheets, I have swapped my dryer sheets for wool dryer balls. Since dryer balls are reusable, they contribute to reducing waste that would otherwise be produced by single-use, disposable dryer sheets. Additionally, when the dryer balls do inevitably become worn out, they’re biodegradable! Dryer balls skip the synthetic chemicals and are composed of all-natural materials.

Pro Tip: Opt for cruelty-free wool dryer balls to be even more sustainable!

Shampoo & Conditioner Bars

Similar to the above products, shampoo & conditioner bars reduce single-use plastic waste and contain natural ingredients. They typically come in small, recyclable cardboard packaging, which eliminates the landfill contribution of single-use plastic bottles. In addition, the absence of harsh, synthetic chemicals is beneficial for the planet by reducing chemical residue in your grey water and avoiding the harmful downstream effects associated with it. Beyond sustainability, shampoo & conditioner bars have a myriad of benefits, such as being more economical and convenient. Personally, I can’t imagine a world where I go back to liquid shampoo & conditioner.

Not only are these three products sustainable alternatives to the status quo, but they are also better for your health! Traditional products without an eco-friendly lens typically contain harmful ingredients that can be carcinogens, endocrine disruptors, and can cause allergic reactions. In finding products that are better for the planet – and for you– I recommend the Environmental Working Group’s website. Specifically, I am a huge fan of their Skin Deep Database. All you have to do is input a product, and they provide a plethora of information to help you make an informed decision on the products you’re choosing. Your choices matter. Make them sustainable!