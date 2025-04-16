Sustainable Style: A Guide To Thrifting In Boulder, Colorado

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you know that in the United States alone, we are estimated to produce around 11.3 million tons of textile waste a year? Although this number is overwhelming, shopping secondhand is one of the best ways to combat this growing issue. Boulder is filled with so many unique consignment and thrift stores — regardless of your style, the city for sure has something for you.

Apocalypse

Apocalypse thrift is a buy and sell business that stocks a huge variety of garments — think vintage dresses and designer brands. Featuring a large variety of size inclusive preloved pieces, there truly is something for everyone. I also love that Apocalypse often stocks hand-made small business goods which is also a great way to give back to your community. Apocalypse has some very unique preloved pieces that will last you a lifetime.

Garage Sale Vintage

Garage Sale Vintage is your one-stop shop for everything, from vintage finds, to drinks, and a bite to eat. The store features a large variety of clothing and accessories, as well as a dining area with a great menu and bar! Garage Sale Vintage is the perfect spot to check out with friends while cruising around Pearl Street as they really have something for everyone.

Rags Consignment

Located off of 28th street, Rags Consignment carries a large variety of vintage designer brands at very reasonable pricing! This store is a must for all of the Boulder fashion girls looking to buy and sell pieces. If you are a fan of more high end garments, check out the Rags Consignment website to see the featured brands and more about what they look for.

Plato’s Closet

Plato’s Closet can be found in almost every college town across the US. Plato’s is the perfect spot when looking for going-out dresses, tops, or luxury athleisure. Being that Plato’s is another “buy and sell” business, a lot of really nice brands show up, as well as many items that are new with tags. As for style, Plato’s Closet has a very large variety of options, but it’s clear they look for brands such as Urban Outfitters, Free People, Brandy Melville, Lululemon, etc.

Classic Facets

From antique artifacts to costume jewelry, Classic Facets is an amazingly sourced shop for all of your accessory needs. Next time you are strolling Pearl Street, definitely check out Classic Facet and their large selection of items.

All five of these stores feature such a large variety of amazing garments. While thinking of ways to refresh your wardrobe for the warmer months, consider cleaning out your closet and donating back as a way to foster a more sustainable community!