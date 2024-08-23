Surviving College: Advice From A Graduating Senior

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

My, oh my, how time does fly. Not to be a complete cliché, but it feels like only yesterday that I stepped foot on campus as a nervous freshman. Now, I’m about to begin my last semester of undergrad. In less than six months I’ll be a college graduate, eagerly waiting to hear back from grad school applications and figuring out what I’m going to do next. It’s scary and exciting, all at once.

Over the past three years I’ve considered dropping out a couple of times (jokingly and seriously), worked four different part-time jobs, added a minor to an already full class schedule, met so many amazing people who’ve enriched my life in more ways than I can count, and I’ve moved closer and closer to my ultimate goal: to become a writer.

For the nervous and excited about to begin their college journey, or who are already few steps in, here is some of my hard-learned advice to you:

Plan your classes ahead.

In your BuffPortal account, under Registration and Advising, you can find your Degree Audit: a list of all classes and requirements you need to meet in order to graduate with your degree. It’s a great guide when enrolling in classes; however, it does not include pre-requisite courses.

During my first few weeks at CU, I made a comprehensive spreadsheet planning out each semester from Fall of my freshman year to Spring of my senior year– with a couple summers included. I poured hours into it finding out which class needed which prerequisite, which requirements they fulfilled, and which restrictions they each had (did I need to have a certain amount of credits beforehand? Did it need a lab?) While not every class is offered each semester, it gave me a starting point whenever I had to enroll for the next semester, plus I had an accessible way to track my progress.

Your TAs are a resource. Use them.

For most upper-division classes there is a Teaching Assistant (a grad student), or essentially the approachable version of your professor. They offer more office hours, faster responses to emails, and greater willingness to sit and walk you through assignments to make sure you understand material and pass the class.

TAs, in my experience, also extend their guidance outside of the classroom. Questions about grad school? Ask your TA– they’ll give you an unfiltered perspective. Curious about a major? Talk to your TA. Wondering where you can take your degree? Your TA has ideas. They are also open to assist you in other academic ways, such as when my psych TA let me interview her for insight into what it’s like to be a psych grad student, not because I want to be one, but because I was writing a novella with a psych grad student character and I wanted a first-hand, current recount. So don’t be afraid to reach out to your TA, no matter how silly or dumb you may think it is. Remember, they were in your shoes not that long ago.

Be friendly with your classmates.

Much like your TAs, your classmates are an underrated resource. You don’t have to become instant best friends with everyone, but being kind and cordial might open the door to a rewarding relationship. There are so many benefits to being friendly with your classmates, whether it be an invite to a study group, organizing your own group, or even the beginning of a life-long friendship.

This is especially important in major-required classes because more often than not, you’ll see those same faces again. And again. And again.

Join a club—any club.

In the first year of college, more often than not, you won’t know anybody. Especially at a school like CU, home to thousands upon thousands of undergrads, finding friends is even harder. Joining a club takes the pressure off and does half the work for you. Clubs are, by definition, a group of people with similar interests who get together regularly– so you don’t have to plan anything and you’ll meet people you know you’ll have something in common with! During the hectic first weeks of the semester every club is meeting and welcoming new members so go find yours.

Study often. Don’t Cram.

Now, this sounds obvious. However, it’s worth repeating. Five hours of studying spread out over a week is more efficient for learning than five hours of intense studying the night before. Whether it be reviewing notes, assigned readings, or homework, set aside time every day for your classes. You might even realize you have more free time this way.

*For more on this, check out my article How To Study Smart: Advice from a Psych Major.

Sign up for a Block Meal Plan.

As a commuter student, I didn’t have the traditional meal plan that all my friends did freshman year. However, I found the Block Meal Plan, providing me with a finite amount of swipes (no Campus Cash or Munch Money) to use throughout the semester. I stayed loyal to the 50-meal plan, which averages three swipes a week per semester. This way, I could eat with my friends in the dining halls without paying each time, since I could add it to my tuition bill and use my financial aid to pay for it. It was cheaper than eating out every day, and I didn’t have to meal prep!

Make time for family and friends.

College is an exciting and busy time for various reasons. You finally feel like an adult, your schedule is entirely in your control, and there are neverending things to do and places to see. With clubs and classes, parties and practicums, time gets away from you. It’s easy to get caught up in the college experience, and things might start to slip: remembering to call home or nurturing and maintaining friendships. Now, I’m not saying you should forgo some experiences or not try new things, but make time for the people in your life. Give your Grandma a call between classes, meet up with your friends for lunch, text your mom. It’s the little things that really make a difference.

My last piece of advice is this: enjoy your college experience. It will be over before you know it.