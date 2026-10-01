Supporting Your Local Businesses

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boulder is known for having fantastic local businesses run by people who dedicate their lives to owning small companies. It is a goal of mine in 2026 to support as many small businesses as I possibly can, and being in Bouder, that is very easy. I have compiled a list of my top five local businesses I think everyone should check out at some point.

1.Stiletto Nails

As a lifelong nail girlie, I cannot talk highly enough about stiletto nails. This has been a staple of mine since my freshman year of college and I continue to get my nails done at Stiletto Nails every two weeks. When I move away from Boulder, I will miss getting my nails done here. This business is so friendly and professional; it is the type of environment where you immediately feel comfortable. The wonderful people working there are also extremely talented; I have seen people get complex designs that end up looking like a work of art on their nails. If you are interested in getting your nails done here, I would recommend making an appointment because of how popular it is, but they do take walk-ins!

2.The Boulder Bookstore

I cannot write a list of local businesses without mentioning the Boulder Bookstore. This iconic Boulder staple has been located on Pearl Street for years. If you are a book lover, this is the place for you. With three floors and endless books, there is something for everyone. I am not even joking when I say I spent over two hours in the bookstore when my mom came to town, and I feel like we barely scratched the surface. There are thousands of books to choose from, and helpful staff who are more than willing to help you find the right book for you! Going to the Boulder Bookstore is a great way to have a self-care day or even a fun date night activity.

3. Boulder Hair Collective

If you are searching for a new place to get your hair cut or colored, Boulder Hair Collective is the place for you. As someone who has naturally wavy hair, it has been hard to find someone who actually knows what they are doing with my hair; this was literally the first salon I have been to where they know how to properly cut my hair. I also decided to get my hair colored recently, and I am obsessed with it. I have put several of my friends onto this place, and they have all had fantastic experiences as well.

4. Jungle

If you’re in the mood for a fun, upbeat cocktail bar with good snacks, Jungle is my biggest recommendation. Jungle is known for their fun drinks with even more fun cups. One of my personal favorites is a drink that comes in a cup that looks like Gary from SpongeBob! Jungle also has drag bingo and trivia weekly! I’ve gone to drag trivia several times, and it is such a fun way to kick off your night! On top of drag bingo, Jungle is known for their weekly Jazz Night where they invite local jazz bands to play.

5. Kims

Last on my list is Kims to Go. Kims has been a staple of mine for years; they are known for their fantastic Vietnamese food right by the CU campus. This restaurant is family-owned and operated, so you can be assured that the food is the best quality you can find. When I have friends or family visit from out of town, I bring them to Kim’s. The flavor, quality, and service at Kim’s is truly unmatched, and I crave it regularly.

This is just a short list of dozens of businesses to support in the Boulder community. I am still discovering new places every week, but so far, I would say these have to be my top five in the Boulder area.