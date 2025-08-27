Summer 2025 Takeaways

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it was traveling, working, or hanging out with friends, this summer was formative in understanding the mindset and attitude that I aspire to have regarding my approach to life.

This summer, I spent very little time back at home, constantly bouncing around to different places. Every time I get to see or experience something new, I further realize just how much is unknown, and it only inspires me to continue exploring the world. My go-getter attitude makes me want to constantly put myself out there and see new remote places. Seeing all of the possibilities out there after my eventful summer only inspired me to push myself and try and achieve the goals that I have set out for myself.

As an International Affairs major, the world has always been a very large interest of mine. In June, my family took a vacation to Europe and made many different stops across the continent. I visited my family in Spain and France, and spent a week on the beach in Albania. Spending more time in Paris made me realize how it is a perfect city to study abroad in! Visiting Paris inspired me to continue working towards achieving my goal of studying abroad in the city. Additionally, since I have been studying French for the last few years, I have only continued to prepare myself for this possibility in the future. As a whole, this trip really opened my eyes to what it would be like living abroad in Europe and getting to fully submerge myself in a new culture. I constantly look for new opportunities and experiences, and studying abroad in France is one that I truly want to accomplish.

This summer made me realize how important it is to be happy and steadfast in the decisions that you make for yourself. As time continues to pass, and I only grow older, I want to do what will make me happy. I don’t want to spend my time doing things that do not inspire joy, given that I have full control of the decisions I make for my life. With all of the possibilities out there, it is worth exploring new opportunities rather than staying in something where you are unhappy.

During the month of July, I had the opportunity to visit one of my childhood friends in Vancouver. Getting to see the people that I grew up with once again fulfilled me, helping me realize how important it is to stay in touch with the people that truly matter. Although I had not seen my friend in about five years, we naturally picked up conversation, as if we had never left. Social media and the internet make it very achievable to keep up with people’s lives, and even easier to stay in touch. The relationships that we build in our lives are important, and ultimately, what will make us feel the most content.

Family remains the center of everything that I do. My biggest supporters and the unwavering love I receive from my family are what keep me going through difficult times. Getting to go back home and make meaningful memories continues to be deeply important to me and always makes me feel at ease. Ultimately, I received my love for the world and exploring from my parents, who always instilled in me the importance of learning from different cultures and societies. For this reason, I always strive to create new memories as opposed to spending money on materialistic things. As I continue to expand my learning, I will maintain my love for the world and carry an open mind for new experiences.