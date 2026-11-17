This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love being an English major — if you’ve read anything I’ve published, you probably know this since I think I bring it up in every single article I write. I love being assigned books and short stories to read, discussing and analyzing them in class, and writing essays about them. Yes, it’s a lot of energy-consuming and sleep-depriving work, but it brings me joy.

I’m an adamant believer that you must read in order to write; I don’t think it’s possible to be a good writer if you’re not an active reader. I feel like reading feeds a writer’s mind like photosynthesis — you absorb inspiration, ideas, and motivation from another person to create something of your own, like plants use resources to make oxygen. It’s why I especially love the Creative Writing track of my English major. I’ve never felt more inspiration (sometimes bordering on envy) than when I read a really good line, and I feel the same intensity of excitement when I write a really good line.

I’ve been reflecting recently on works I’ve been assigned to read for class that have really stuck with me. I’m also preemptively mourning not having assigned readings after I graduate because they force me to engage in writer’s photosynthesis (I’m horrible about falling into and getting myself out of reading slumps). People tend to focus on novels or literary theory when thinking about an English major’s course load, but, in my experience, short stories are a huge part of it as well. I think they’re especially prevalent in creative writing workshops, since professors want to give students examples for their short stories and see writing techniques executed.

I wanted to reminisce on some particularly standout short stories I’ve read as an English major, and describe how they have inspired me as a writer:

“The Husband Stitch” by Carmen Maria Machado

Content Warning: Brief discussion of the ‘Husband Stitch’ as medical abuse/sexual assault.

Carmen Maria Machado’s “The Husband Stitch”, part of her 2017 short story collection Her Body and Other Parties, follows a young woman as she grows up and falls in love, gets married, and has a child. She wears a green ribbon around her neck, the one thing that is off-limits to her childhood lover turned husband in their active sex life, but he has always been fascinated by it and pressured her to remove it.

Machado’s narration in this story is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. The story is told in the first person from the young woman’s point of view, but another narrative voice — presumably Machado’s own — occasionally interrupts in parentheses to instruct the reader, such as when it tells the reader how to imagine each character’s voice before reading. It also gives the reader instructions on what to do in order to feel for themself what the woman is feeling, such as describing birth as the feeling of having someone cut the skin between your fingers and thanking them for it.

There’s a line that sends chills down my spine every time I read it. The voice tells the reader to move the curtain aside for their listeners if they’re reading the story aloud: “It’ll be raining, I promise.” I’m obsessed with how enigmatic and elusive this omniscient narrative voice is.

The story also addresses the form of medical abuse the title alludes to, known as The Husband Stitch, in which women have their vaginal wall nonconsensually tightened after childbirth in order to please their male partner. Machado uses the woman’s green ribbon to symbolize her agency, and through this she tells a powerful story about what a woman’s sexual and bodily autonomy can look like and how it can be infringed upon.

“Inventory” by Carmen Maria Machado

“Inventory,” another short story from Carmen Maria Machado’s Her Body and Other Parties, follows a woman’s life through excerpts of her sexual encounters while the world falls into an apocalypse. Each paragraph describes one of her different partners and their interactions, and slowly the reader is clued into how a deadly disease outbreak spreads and ends civilization.

I love stories where the characters are the vessel for the reader to learn information about the world — I would describe it as worldbuilding as seen through character development — and “Inventory” is a perfect example of this. The narrator describes her partners, how they met, and what their interactions were like, and expository details are hidden within, only making sense with the added context of the others. For example, one woman works for the CDC and says too much about failing vaccines, and another man is a National Guard member whom she assumed had arrived at her home to evacuate her. The reader learns so much about the narrator, her life, and desires through these sections, and you remain focused on her despite the fact that the world is ending all around her.

“The Yellow Wallpaper” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman

I think every English major in the world has read Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s 1892 short story “The Yellow Wallpaper.” I’ve read it countless times from high school to today; it’s a classic — and for good reason!

The story consists of a series of entries in a young woman’s hidden diary after she moves into a colonial mansion with her husband and newborn child. Her husband, who’s a doctor, has put her on “rest cure” — a 19th-century medical treatment for women diagnosed with “female hysteria” to induce sensory and intellectual deprivation. She’s forced to stay in the attic of their home, decorated with horrid yellow wallpaper that begins to torment her as her condition — believed by many scholars to be postpartum depression and psychosis — worsens and she becomes mad.

I believe Perkins Gilman’s “The Yellow Wallpaper” is the most effective example of an unreliable narrator in literature. As previously stated, the story is told from the woman’s first-person point of view as she writes in her diary. The nature of her unreliability is incredibly nuanced. As the people surrounding this woman constantly belittle and demean her condition, her perspective is the only accurate account of what she’s feeling and experiencing. It also means that the reader only sees how she perceives reality, which becomes frightening as she loses grip on her sanity.

As the story progresses, the woman’s narration grows more frantic and grandiose, and she begins to see her hallucinations as reality. It creates a feeling of helplessness and tragedy while reading; as a reader, you curse her husband for his antiquated, misogynistic practices while knowing that, if only this woman had received proper medical and psychological treatment, she could’ve been saved from her horrifying fate.

Perkins Gilman wrote this story after having been put on rest cure herself to treat a nervous condition, and it’s a striking cautionary tale about the systemic mistreatment of women in medicine.

These short stories all experiment with voice, perspective, and worldbuilding in ways that inspire me as a writer. I recommend them to any other aspiring writers. My best advice as a senior Creative Writing major is to make sure you’re constantly engaging with other writers’ works — make sure you’re doing your writer’s photosynthesis!