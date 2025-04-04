The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Earth laughs in flowers, making spring the personification of joy and laughter. The season provides a fresh start – one accompanied with the desire to seek beauty in the mundane, show appreciation towards nature, and engage in activities that are aligned with the best version of ourselves.

A common tradition of spring is that of spring cleaning. Cleaning up your space is absolutely important, and is naturally inspired by spring thematics. However, fostering creativity is equally important. By being intentional with the items we surround ourselves with, the activities we designate time for, and the music we listen to, we curate our ideal lifestyle through creative expression. In order to let your creativity fully bloom this Spring, you need a playlist to set the tone. Below are five songs to add to your playlist to capture that ethereal Spring feeling.

Simulation Swarm by Big Thief

This song feels like going on a long drive with the windows down on the very first day of spring — crisp mountain air, wind blowing, sun warming your skin. The groovy, lighthearted, childlike vibe makes you want to take off your shoes, shimmy in your shawl, and spin around like Stevie Nicks. Simulation Swarm feels like a gift of renewal, an offering of the peace and joy that Spring cultivates.

The Bug Collector by Haley Heynderickx

As all the critters come back out with the Spring Equinox, this song reminds us to show them grace and kindness. Haley Heynderickkx personifies insects with exquisite beauty as she exposes the hostility humans tend to show these creatures. Listening to The Bug Collector feels like connecting with the Earth in a manner of love and light.

Jupiter by Flower Face

Jupiter by Flower Face feels like your inner child speaking out to you. The ethereal and innocent nature of the song plays into the underlying themes of spring — renewal, birth, and purity. Flower Face captures the hopeful escapism and pure magic felt when observing the Spring bloom for the first time.

Good Looking (Stripped) by Suki Waterhouse

The slow, relaxing nature of this song captures the beauty and stillness of the beginning of spring — before everything begins to bloom. Good Looking feels like buying yourself a bouquet of tulips at the farmers market and meeting the gaze of a beautiful stranger.

american spirit by Keni Titus

This song feels like a spring fling — laying in a meadow giggling and feeling lovey dovey butterflies in your stomach. Keni Titus captures the ethereal and delicate nature of Spring, with an underlying tone of melancholy.

Music is a wonderful way to express yourself, as well as create an ambience that is inspiring to you, or reflective of a particular moment in time. I hope that these songs will gain significance to you this spring and will remind you of the beauty, joy, and abundance life has to offer. Happy spring curating!