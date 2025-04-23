The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it be walking to class, doing homework at the library, working out at the gym, or even just sitting outside, music is playing from my pink Beats headphones at all times of the day. Growing up as a dancer, music was always largely important to me — it’s an integral part of my life. Music reflects how people express themselves and can describe very deep parts of their essence. Throughout my first year of college, I had a few songs that were constantly on repeat because of the way that they expressed my current situation and identity.

“Mess” – Noah Kahan

“Mess” reflects a feeling that many freshmen deal with after moving away to college. For Kahan, it illustrates the challenges that he faced after having been put into the spotlight and quickly gaining popularity and opportunities. However, he describes that “My life has taken a 180 degree turn…. I get nostalgic for the locale where I grew up.”

Moving into college can be largely overwhelming, and although I didn’tt miss home at first, the feelings later started to arise. At times it can feel like my life completely flipped and I wonder if I made the right college decision. I’ve felt very far from home and like I was missing out from different situations, yet this song brings a sense of clarity. Kahan conveys that “Being able to work on this song and bring these feelings to light was a lifeline for me, and I hope it provides you with similar comfort.”

Music is something that largely relaxes me and can clear my mind in many situations. The thought behind the lyrics and the purpose of this message is something that resonates with me so deeply. It’s a goal of Kahan’s with his music that it, and more specifically this song, largely achieves.

“Better Days” – Zach Bryan (feat John Mayer)

The lyrics “Them better days always come back again” reminds me that even though I had a bad day, tomorrow is a completely new day that I can be in control of and choose how I want to approach it. This song gives me such a large sense of hope every time I listen to it and truly puts me into a better mindset. Bryan’s intended meaning behind this song is an attempt to“assuage someone who’s feeling disgruntled and frustrated with life.”

Everyone goes through difficult times, however the way we choose to combat the issues we are dealing with is critical.

Towards the end of the song, Bryan goes on to include “I’m still findin’ out who the hell I am.”

In my life, this reflects the uncertainties that I have faced while trying to understand myself. My background, although very unique, is something that I should appreciate, despite the hardships that it has caused me. This song embodies the very deep thoughts that I have had about myself as a person and how I should continue to approach my daily life.

“i am not who i was” – Chance Peña

This song has single handedly had the largest impact on me as its lyrics constantly run through my mind. If I had to narrow it down, this would be my one favorite song. Peña shares that this song is “about growing into a new version of yourself and entering a new season of life that your loved ones might not recognize.”

In my own life, I compare it to the many different stages and paths that I have been through and how the change has made me into the person I am today. I don’t see it as a weakness, but rather as a strength because experiences continue to shape us all and essentially that’s what makes us all individually so unique. As I’ve grown and moved to new places, the settings that I have experienced have affected me in many different ways, but despite this my character and morals have remained the same. This song gives me a sense of comfort that from the many people I have crossed paths with in life, the people that stick around, watch me change, and love me equally, will be with me for life. I think about this feeling every time Peña sings, “Will you love me for who I am, not who I was?”

Though these are just a few of the many songs I have on repeat, their deep meanings hold a lot of sentiment. My music taste continues to change constantly and I always find new songs to fixate on, however these songs will long resonate with me and always be at the top of my yearly spotify wrapped.