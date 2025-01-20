The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Something I constantly hear people say is that they wish they had more time for hobbies. With everything that transpires over the course of a day, it’s no shock that everything we want to do, doesn’t get done. Especially when it comes to trying something new, the limited time and long list of to do’s can lead people to stay with what they feel comfortable with. Often when I tell people I am an English major, the response is something along the lines of so you must read a lot. I wish I could read more.

I love to read, and in theory, reading offers the possibility of learning more, expanding perspective, and enjoying a story. However, not every book is good. Beginning a book can be exciting until halfway through, when you begin to hate the previously likeable main character, and the plotline starts to fall through. Then you’re sitting there disappointed and having wasted time– something you already don’t have–on a book that now you’re not planning to finish. Having read books for fun and for class, I’ve had the luxury of needing to devote my time to reading. While there are many books that I haven’t wanted to finish, over the past few years I have found some books that I recommend to anyone who either wants to incorporate reading into their lives, or have reached a block with what they have previously read.

The Big Screen

Prior to their adaptations, Normal People and Where the Crawdads Sing were celebrated on BookTok and social media. Now a series on Hulu, Normal People starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones was initially a novel by Sally Rooney. The story follows Connell and Marianne, two students living in Ireland. Throughout the novel despite being pulled closer together, they ultimately have to confront themselves and the society around them. I usually don’t enjoy books that are heavily dependent on a romantic plotline, however grounding the story in the actions of two young students, it presents a realistic reality that is enjoyable to read. Similarly Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens is a novel that although is about a coming of age story, it is also a murder novel. Recently having been adapted into a movie, the marshes of North Carolina are translated really well onto screen. Despite the interesting plot, the most enjoyable aspect of the novel is its vivid imagery.

Paul Mescal holding Normal People

The Great Outdoors

Something that I believe to be really challenging to try to tackle within a 200-400 page book is creating a narrative that heavily involves science. Often when I try to read a historical or science based novel, I find that trying to understand excessive background information while simultaneously unfolding a plot can be confusing. A book that I found to be informative while also having an interesting plot is A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson. Bryson’s novel is his telling of his journey of hiking the Appalachian trail. A comedy and historical novel about national parks and towns in the United States, his story is intimate and hysterical. While shining light on his struggles and those of fellow hikers, he creates a heartfelt narrative about his journey.

Photos of mountains next to A Walk in the Woods

Trending Books

If you search reading aesthetic on Pinterest, it’s likely you’ll see many of my favorite books. There are many novels that have trended on social media that are creative and artistic stories that enhance the landscape of plotlines. My Year of Rest and Relaxation is a novel by Ottessa Moshfegh that tells the story of a young wealthy girl in New York whose goal is to take prescription medication so that she can sleep for a year. Although this does not promote the best image of self care–or even a remotely healthy one– the story is realistic in the uncertainty and fear a lot of young adults have about their future. Patti Smith’s novels, Just Kids and Year of the Monkey portray an image of the world she grew up in. Struggling with art and the life she wanted to live, her descriptions of the world create a heart-string tugging, thoughtful narrative. Finally, Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellors displays a reflective display of relationships and finding one’s way in the world.

Year of the Monkey

There are many novels, long and short, that are worth taking the time to read. Although it can be challenging to find a genre or author you find interesting, these books offer the opportunity to try something new.