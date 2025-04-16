‘So Close to What’ Album Review: The Pop Girlies Strike Again 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Canadian singer, dancer and songwriter Tate McRae released her third studio album So Close to What on Feb. 21, 2025. This album shifted away from the heartbreak songs that brought her stardom.

This year in music has brought the title of “the year of the pop girlies” with artists such as Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter breaking the Billboard charts, but Tate McRae ought to be included in this mix.

The Canadian pop star has released two albums prior to So Close to What, and had a set theme of going through heartbreaks with a significant other, but her third studio album had a rebrand into her lover era. The album brought some features into the mix with collaborations from Flo Milli and The Kid Laroi. Overall, there was not a single song that was skippable and even though the album has been out for some time now. Listening to the album for hours on end is a no-brainer.

If you’re looking for a song about the uncertainty of relationships, “Greenlight” brings you a perspective of what it means to move on from a past love. After being in a relationship, you may feel uncertain that you’ll find another person.

“Maybe it’s a green light, but I can’t go. (I can’t go) I can’t let go.”

McRae gives the perspective of trying to move on from a partner, but can’t quite erase the memory of the time they had together.

The way the internet portrays women brings the idea of sexualization. “Purple Lace Bra” has the internet talking, because in the past, Tate has brought lyrics that fall in the teenage heartbreak realm, but this song brought a more adult perspective of the sexualization of women.

“Did my purple lace bra catch your attention? Yeah, the look in your eye made me question.”

This specific line brings the idea of how men typically view women as sexual objects and not as human beings.

Many other songs on the album bring the same idea of what it means to be in a relationship and entering the phase of talking to someone new, and just the fresh, raw feeling about his new person.

Processing a new relationship can be difficult at first because you don’t know how this new person can affect your life. Tate goes into detail on why loving someone can improve your life improve happiness.

And Tate did it again with a friendship breakup song! On the last album Think Later in “We Are So Alike,” she spoke about a friend who saw an ex behind her back and the feeling that was brought with that. In this album, “Like I Do” goes into a perspective of the aftermath of “We Are So Alike.” It shows the perspective of trying to see the girl’s perspective, but still sticking to her perspective.

This album is such a great album as it brought many different ideas of what it means to be in a relationship, especially after being in a toxic relationship. But the album is creating a stand for what pop music really means. It’s supposed to have a special meaning but also be easy to remember. The danceable beats and the relatable lyrics that Tate McRae uses are what make the album perfect. The future is absolutely bright for the Canadian pop star, we will be excited about what else is to come.