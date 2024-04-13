Silhouettes Painted in Cotton Candy Skies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Loss is an inherent part of existence, a universal experience that binds us all. Whether it’s the loss of a job, a loved one, a cherished pet, or a valued friendship, loss is a reminder of life’s transient nature. The loss of a friendship is particularly profound; it’s a gut-wrenching ordeal, akin to mourning the loss of someone who is still alive. Witnessing the person you once held dear navigate life without you can be heart wrenching. But behind the resentment and hate lies the beauty of our journey through life, for nothing is permanent. Below lies a narrative encapsulating the anguish, the ache, and the affection of a friendship, a story on life’s unpredictable twists and turns.

Chapter 1:

The rain tapped lightly against the window, a soft melody which brought back memories of a time when life felt infinite. Harper sat by the glass, her gaze distant yet filled with bits of nostalgia that send your mind transcending through the snapshots of your past. She traced the droplets with her eyes, each one carrying a story, each one whispering of days long gone. “It rained today,” Harper murmured to herself, her voice carrying a weight of reminiscence. “I miss you.”

Flashbacks of the summer when they were sixteen is a picture painted in her memory of laughter and infinite dreams. Harper and Alex. Two inseparable humans who found eachother in this sea of people. Immersed in the playground of youth, embarking on experiences that would become the foundation of their friendship. “Alex, look at that sky! It looks like cotton candy! Can we go get some tomorrow?” Harper exclaimed one sunny afternoon. Alex, with a mischievous glint in her eyes, replied, “Of course Harper. Let’s just go to the fair right now instead of going home.”

Harper’s laughter echoed through the trees as they cycled to the nearby lake, their hearts filled with the thrill of limitless possibilities. They swam until the sun dipped below the horizon, exchanging their secrets and sour patch kids beneath the shimmering surface of the water. As the stars emerged in the night sky, Harper turned to Alex and said, “Promise me it’ll be you and I forever.” And indeed, Alex nodded. Those summers during their youth left an indelible mark on their souls, a memory they would carry with them as life unfolded its mysteries.

Chapter 2:

Years passed and the seasons changed, and with that, so did their friendship. College beckoned with its promises of independence and new beginnings. But along with the mystery of life, it also brought the inevitable distance that separates even the closest of friends. The distance that sometimes breaks the strongest of loves.

Harper reached out, her words a gentle plea amidst the cacophony of life’s distractions. “Alex, can we talk? I have some stuff I want to talk about.” But Alex, lost in the whirlwind of new experiences and connections, could only offer fleeting reassurances. “Yeah, yeah, sure. But can it wait? I have this party tonight, and you know how it is.”

And so, the rift widened, the silence growing louder with each unanswered call. With each unanswered text, Alex’s once attentive ear became deaf to Harper’s voice, drowned out by the allure of college life and newfound friendships. Harper’s heart ached with the longing for the friendship that had once been her anchor in this wild life. She watched as Alex immersed herself in a world that seemed to have no space for their shared history. A life that had no room for the bond they had nurtured for years. A bond that Harper did not know what to do without.

The days turned into weeks, and the weeks into months, yet Alex’s absence grew more palpable with each passing moment. Harper’s messages were met with delayed responses, if they were acknowledged at all. Calls went unanswered, plans made and forgotten, leaving Harper confused. Feeling lost in this world without her person.

“I miss you, Alex,” Harper whispered to the empty space of her room, the words hanging in the air like a plea for understanding. But the silence that greeted her was the sting of a reminder of the distance that had grown between them. A distance she didn’t understand.

As Harper experienced the challenges of her new life in college, she longed for the person that would always tell her she would be okay. To tell her that she was loved. She couldn’t shake the feeling of being left behind. She was tormented with questions about her intrinsic value—why she wasn’t deemed worthy of affection, why she was denied the basic decency of an explanation from Alex.

Chapter 3:

The years rolled by, painting the canvas of Harper’s life with strokes of success and joy. She dove deep into her studies, excelling in her field and finding fulfillment in her occupation. It was the happiest she had ever been. Yet, love possesses a perennial presence. Whether raindrops kissed the earth or the tang of sour patch kids lingered on her tongue, thoughts of Alex stirred within her. With a wistful smile, she remembered their bond and the life they once shared.

“Harper, have you heard about the new project at work? It’s a game-changer,” her colleague remarked one morning, excitement dancing in their eyes. Harper leaned in, her own eyes alight with determination. “Tell me more. I want to be at the forefront of this.”

As the hollow ache of longing for Alex’s presence slowly dwindled with time, Harper found solace in her achievements. She climbed the ladder of success, each a testament to her consistent dedication to the things she loved. Her efforts bore fruit, and soon, Harper found herself in a world of wealth and opportunity. Finding friends, hobbies, pets, a husband in the new life she had created.

Meanwhile, Alex’s life took a different turn. Amidst the hustle and bustle of city life, Alex found solace in the quiet embrace of suburban tranquility. She met someone, a partner who filled a void in her that she had always wanted to be filled. She was gifted with two children and was living her life simply as a wife and mother.

Harper watched from a distance as Alex’s life unfolded, silently observing the chapters that had once intertwined with her own. Instead of standing beside her at the wedding they had always dreamed of, Harper found herself liking the post announcing Alex’s marriage, a bittersweet acknowledgment of their different paths. Similarly, when Harper achieved the success she had longed for, Alex’s recognition came in the form of a “like” on the Facebook post about Harper’s book publication—a quiet nod to their shared dreams now realized separately.

“Harper, you’ve really made a name for yourself with this book,” a colleague remarked during a celebratory dinner in honor of Harper’s book publication. Harper smiled, a sense of pride swelling in her chest. “It’s been a journey, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.” And deep within her, she knew she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Such achievements make you look back on your life. Harper finally understood that without the losses she had endured, she wouldn’t have arrived at this pinnacle of achievement. Such is the paradox of life’s twists and turns—they shape us in ways we never anticipate. Had she not lost Alex, her journey to becoming a New York Times bestselling author might have taken a different course. Life’s intricate dance often reveals its hidden logic in unexpected ways.

Chapter 4:

It was in moments of solitude and reflection that Harper found the strength to forgive, not for Alex’s sake but for her own peace of mind. The journey to forgiveness is and will always be a tumultuous one, marked by tears shed in solitude and a quiet acceptance of life’s unpredictable course.

“I will always love you Alex. I could never hate someone I loved so much” Harper whispered into the void. And in this moment of vulnerability, Harper realized forgiveness was not about erasing the pain but about releasing the grip of resentment that had held her captive for so long. She wrote letters she never sent, pouring out her heart in words that spoke of longing, understanding, and the bittersweet beauty of letting go.

As time passed, Harper released the grip of resentment, and with it, the burden of pain—the pain of abandonment, the pain of unanswered questions. Instead, she discovered love in the cherished moments shared with Alex, finding solace in the enduring place Alex will always have in her heart. For how could one not always have love for someone so deeply cherished?

Chapter 5:

Years later, it was a chilly Christmas Eve, and the town was adorned with twinkling lights that danced in the winter breeze. Harper, now a successful entrepreneur, arrived in town with her husband, their laughter echoing through the frosty air. Alex, on the other hand, seemed more weathered by life’s trials, and was accompanied with her three children.

The lines on their faces spoke of the passage of time, of joys and sorrows woven into the fabric of their lives. Harper’s eyes held a sparkle of accomplishment, a testament to the heights she had scaled in her career. Alex’s gaze, though tinged with a hint of regret, reflected a journey marked by different choices and divergent paths.

As fate would have it, their paths crossed at the local Christmas market, where the scent of cinnamon and roasted chestnuts filled the air. Harper’s heart skipped a beat as she spotted Alex in the crowd, a rush of memories flooding her mind.

Approaching cautiously, Harper caught Alex’s eye, and their gazes locked in a silent exchange of recognition and understanding. “Hello, Alex,” Harper’s voice carried a soft warmth, tinged with a mixture of nostalgia and acceptance. Alex turned to face her, their eyes meeting in a moment suspended in time. For a heartbeat, the years melted away, leaving behind the essence of what once was—a friendship forged in the innocence of youth. “Harper, I didn’t expect to see you here,” Alex’s tone was tinged with surprise, yet underneath lay a hint of wistfulness.

In that fleeting exchange, amidst the whispers of Christmas lights and the laughter of gathered loved ones, Harper and Alex found closure. They exchanged pleasantries, catching up on the highlights of their lives—the successes and challenges, the joys and heartaches that had shaped them into who they were today.

As Harper stepped outside that evening, her dog by her side, she gazed upwards. The heavens unfolded in a tapestry of cotton candy hues, a sight that stirred waves of nostalgia, gently curving her lips into a smile. In those pastel skies, Harper was transported back, enveloped in the soft embrace of cherished memories and dreams that once danced among the clouds.

Life’s journey intricately weaves paths where friendships intertwine and diverge. Within the partings of love, Harper learned that these separations cultivate room for fresh, resilient connections to flourish, enriching life with greater depths of love and understanding. In the end, amidst the ebb and flow, authentic love will always remain.