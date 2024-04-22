Service & Social Action Living & Learning Community: A Year In Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Last spring, the Volunteer Resource Center launched its Service and Social Action Living and Learning Community, a housing option for incoming freshmen at the University of Colorado Boulder which encourages students of all majors to engage in purpose-driven service, education and reflection. This LLC, based in Williams Village, is overseen by five Peers Activating Leaders in Service (PALs), who have been busy mentoring residents, guiding them through service projects and building a reflective community this year.

Caroline Steely, a second-year computer science major and one of the LLC’s PALs, participated in the First Year Service Experience (now called SKO Serves) when she came to Colorado from Texas in 2022. During the week before move-in, Steely and 10 other freshmen worked with community partners to address the needs of unhoused individuals in the Boulder and Denver areas, and through this program, Steely unearthed a newfound appreciation for how individuals can join together to impact their community.

“When I heard [the Volunteer Resource Center] was aiming to integrate similar service experiences into a yearlong opportunity, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of,” she said. “I was interested in the mentor aspect of the position because I’d had a rough first semester being in a different state for the first time. I wanted to be able to give back what I learned from my time and help relieve some of that stress from others.”

Steely said one of her favorite service events she’s helped lead so far is Bouquets and Valentines. PALs, residents and participating students produced more than 150 flower bouquets and Valentine’s Day cards while watching rom-coms, experimenting with different mediums and getting to know one another. The gifts were later distributed to the Boulder community through Meals on Wheels.

“We received pictures of some of the recipients and were told that some of them were brought to tears after receiving our donations,” Steely said.

While this LLC revolves largely around meaningful service, its character isn’t only evident in overt community engagement. Taylor Korosec, a second-year English major and PAL, said the most rewarding part of the role has been building connections with the LLC’s residents, even through small interactions and the curation of comfortable spaces.

“I love when students stop by the room to say hi or join me in activities,” Korosec said. “I love hosting events in the office where students can stop by and relax for a bit with their friends. I always feel like I’m providing a space where students feel welcome.”

This fall, the Service and Social Action LLC will welcome its second residential cohort. The group will get to know one another during orientation, complete three days of service and wrap up the pre-arrival program with a reorientation and reflection of their work. The PALs are also planning to aid in weekend Alternative Breaks trips exclusive to LLC residents to further the presence of impactful service within the program.

“Serving as a PAL has changed who I am. I have become much more involved with my community and strengthened my people skills,” Steely said. “We want people to join because we all share a mutual passion for bringing out each other’s passions.”

The Service and Social Action Living and Learning Community and First Year Service Experience (and other Alternative Breaks programs) are parented by the Volunteer Resource Center, an on-campus office which strives to foster a culture of service by connecting CU Boulder to engagement opportunities that positively impact local communities. Click here to discover ways to get involved today.