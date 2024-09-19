Senior Year & The Inevitable “Adulting”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember freshman year like it was yesterday (and I know I’m dating myself): the mildew smell in my dorm, the MATH1112 problem I cried over at 3 a.m., and meeting friends I knew I’d have for life. Back then, it was simply about school. I was going to class and having fun—any worry about the future would be halted by the fact that I still had four years to figure it out.

Funny how fast those four years go.

Now I sit in class, my mind far away from the actual content of pricing or products, wondering what my plan is going to be once my school years are over. Not only is it figuring out a career or finding a job, but it’s the realization of having to suddenly be an “adult.” College often coddles you; most of us are less busy than when we were in high school. Now, I have to start thinking about the idea of having a 9-5 job.

In a way, I feel somewhat prepared for the next year. I’ll either be going into the large corporate world or taking a gap year between school and work to travel depending on what opportunity arises. That being said, I don’t want to start thinking about this yet.

The start of senior year has been interesting: I feel like I’m having a large existential crisis about the rest of my life, thinking that if something comes short of the plan, then everything I’ve worked for is going to dissipate in front of my eyes. It’s taken me a while to realize that having a concrete plan guarantees nothing: things show up in your life when you least expect them and you have to be ready to adapt. Maybe I won’t end up in corporate, maybe I won’t be traveling to Ireland immediately, or maybe I’ll somehow end up doing both coincidently (doubtful, but possible).

I bet that all seniors are feeling a similar type of way; a previous chapter is ending and a new one is starting. There are plenty of similarities between senior year of high school and college. Instead of comparing colleges, you’re comparing jobs. You’re spending as much time with your friends and family in case you’re moving somewhere new. You’re reaching out to as many people as you can, hoping they can give you some kind of advice for whatever journey is next. You’re freaking out about what’s next in life, only the college senior freak out is suddenly more warranted.

I’ll have to find a balance between being sad that college is coming to an end while also staying in the moment. When I’m focused too much on what the future looks like, I’m inevitably wasting time that could be spent thinking about how influential my college years were to my professional and personal growth, or how excited I am for those final classes, concerts and parties that await me these last months.

To all the seniors: as burnt out and as ready as we are to move on, make sure to enjoy the time you have since you’ll never be an undergraduate student again. And for the non-seniors: try not to worry about what the future looks like yet. Your time is coming, but trust me—you’ve still got time.