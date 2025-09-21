Senior Picks: Must Take Classes Before You Graduate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a fourth year undergraduate at CU Boulder double majoring in Psychology and Sociology with a minor in Business, I have been able to take a wide variety of classes during my time here at CU. Here are some of my recommended favorite classes at CU Boulder!

Starting with some of my favorite Sociology classes, I think SOCY 1004, Deviance in US Society, is not only an incredibly informative class, but was also very entertaining as well. The concepts discussed are not things you usually get to talk or write about in classes, and it was super fun to be able to discuss these things in a class setting. It also is not a very demanding class and honestly can fit into anyone’s schedule. SOCY 2044, Crime and Society, is also one of my favorite classes I have taken so far. This class gave me a whole new understanding and perception of our criminal justice system, including how it works and how criminality is and was framed. If you can take either of these classes, I recommend taking them with either Dr. Glenda Walden or Dr. Corey McZeal. They both teach each class during alternate semesters and are both amazing professors to have for these courses! This is also not a super demanding course and can easily be worked into one’s schedule.

A psychology class I would recommend anyone to take is PSYC 1001, General Psychology. Since psychology is a very large major, upper-division psychology courses are not available to non-psychology majors. That being said, Gen. Psyc. is available to non-majors, and covers a lot of important topics that would benefit anyone, regardless of major.

One of my favorite non-major classes that I’ve taken at CU is PHIL 2290, Philosophy and Gender with Dr. Sandy Skene. This was a very thought provoking class, and Dr. Skene sets the class up to ensure her students succeed — all class directions and assignments are laid out very clearly. She also offered multiple opportunities for extra-credit,so not too much pressure was put on assignments and exams. Overall, this was one of my favorite classes that I felt truly changed how I think and operate in my day to day life. I would recommend anyone to take it, regardless of major.

Another class I have heard amazing things about is DNCE 1031, Hip-Hop Dance Technique 1, with Professor Larry Southall. He is known for keeping it real with students, and people found the class incredibly funny and engaging. Participation does matter, and in this class participation means dancing. So if dancing is not something you feel comfortable doing in front of a class, this may not be the best choice for you. However, Professor Southall does not judge based on talent, and ensures his class caters to all levels. So if you’re looking for a fun class, that’ll let you dance it out, this is definitely a class for you!

Looking back at my time at CU Boulder, these classes stand out not just for what I learned in them, but for how they shaped the way I think, connect with others, and see the world. College goes by so fast, so choose classes that will not only fill requirements, but also leave an impact on you. If you are looking for courses that are both meaningful and enjoyable,I hope this list gives you a place to start!