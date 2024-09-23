Samhain: How To Celebrate Spooky Season Like A Pagan

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I wasn’t raised in a particularly religious household; I was baptized at a Lutheran church, and that was about the extent of it. As I’ve gotten older, exploring the traditions of different religions has become an interesting subject to me as I try to form my own beliefs and decide which sort of “explanation for the universe” makes the most sense to me. Pagan religions, in particular, caught my eye because they center a lot around nature and giving thanks to the earth.

In a previous article, I explored the holidays celebrated by Wiccan Pagans including one known as Samhain. Samhain (pronounced SOW-in or SOW-een, the first syllable rhyming with “cow”) is similar to the autumnal holiday called Halloween, All Hallow’s Eve, or Dia De Los Muertos, which is believed to have roots in Celtic Christianity, though for many, the celebration is non-religious. It takes place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, and during this time, it is believed that the veil between our living world and the “afterlife” or “otherworld” is at its thinnest or even broken. This allows for better communication between the living and the spirits of the dead. Historically, in observance of the holiday, fire was used as a symbol of the sun during prayers, and there were even animal sacrifices. It’s believed that the act of dressing up in costumes originated from the need to deter mischievous fairies from kidnapping ancestral spirits who were crossing over to the living world. Over time, this reasoning has changed as it’s also been said that the act of dressing up could’ve been to manifest the energy of someone you admire. Samhain is believed to mark the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. Nowadays, the Samhain sabbat (holiday) is celebrated in a more scaled-down way. Next I’ll talk about some modern traditions and how to incorporate them into your life.

Because Paganism isn’t restricted to the worship of certain deities, it’s common for those of Pagan faith to pick and choose deities from different religions—or to not believe in any at all. For those who do worship a god, goddess, or other various deities, certain ones are viewed as symbols of Samhain or have a relation to the sabbat in some way or another. These include,but are not limited to, the Horned God, Persephoni, Loki, Dionysus, and Orsis. Other, more tangible, symbols of Samhain also associated with the sabbat include cauldrons, bats, and cats and foods such as apples, pumpkins, and cider.

One common practice to celebrate Samhain and honor the dead is arranging an altar with photos of passed loved ones and seasonal decor. An altar is a designated space to worship one’s deities and/or the earth and perform rituals. Altars are a large part of Wiccan practices and are often where divinatory tools or other magically-associated items may be kept, though they are not restricted to Wiccan Pagans and may be used by anyone. To decorate for a sabbat, many use flora such as acorns, dried leaves, and pumpkins, and seasonal colors like black, brown, red, and gold are incorporated into the setup. Those who worship a deity may wish to leave an offering of food for them and place symbols or small statues representing the deity upon their altar. Another common tradition is hosting or attending a feast featuring some of the aforementioned foods as a way to celebrate the bountiful harvest and connect with loved ones.

The overall focus of most Pagan sabbats is the celebration of life and death, and Samhain is no exception. These celebrations are rooted in love and respect for the earth, which is something I personally find very important in religion. I can’t wait to decorate for this lovely holiday, and I hope this article has provided a good introduction to what celebrating a Pagan sabbat might look like. If you are interested in learning more about Samhain, the links provided in this article should prove helpful to explain its history and practices at a more in-depth level. Have a spooky Samhain, and blessed be!