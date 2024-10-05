The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that Sabrina Carpenter is one of the hottest pop stars right now. Especially with the recent drop of her new album, ‘Short N’ Sweet,’ the opportunity to experience her talent first hand has become unbelievably exclusive.

Miss Carpenter is scheduled to perform at The Ball Arena on Nov. 1, and all I have to say is, good luck getting tickets if you have not already. The popular ticketing platform, AXS, starts listing her tickets at the low, low price of $366. Like seriously, are you kidding me?!

Now, I can begin to understand the price of these tickets when looking at the overall production of the ‘Short N’ Sweet’ tour. From the dozens of glittery costume changes, quirky props, and a heart shaped conversation pit, it is very apparent that the entire performance was extremely expensive. But unfortunately, that is not the only factor going into the outrageous pricing required to attend this performance.

Ticketing services such as Ticketmaster have become destructive monopolies for concertgoers, and that is in no way a ‘hot take.’ Ticketmaster controls the majority of the ticket market when it comes to events, including “smaller” platforms like AXS. They also have exclusive contracts with most large venues that limit competing ticket services which, in turn, help gain more traction for Ticketmaster.

Carpenter’s ongoing tour is no way helping to dismantle this frustrating phenomenon. Now, I am not placing blame on Carpenter or her colleagues who have organized this tour, I am placing blame on these ticketing platforms who are causing fans to question whether or not these performances are even worth it anymore.

Personally, I would sell my left arm and some change in order to go to her concert, but obviously that is not a realistic option, and I am sure that many of her fans feel the same way. This phenomenon of the ticketing monopoly is overall very disheartening and continues to beg that same question of whether or not it’s worth it.

If you have the financial ability to buy into the prices that keep rising at an exponential rate, by all means, BUY THE TICKETS! I mean, who am I to say what you can or can’t do with your wallet? Just make sure to leave your windows open at night with your ticket up and available on your device so that I can sneak in and transfer it to myself!