Romance Books To Add To Your To Be Read

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that the season of love is upon us, I know my fellow readers are itching for a new romance book. I have compiled my top six favorite romance books I have read recently. If you know anything about me, you will know I love to read, so narrowing it down to six was a very difficult task. All of the books on this list have earned five stars on my Goodreads as well.

This book is by far my favorite LGBTQ+ romance of all time. The storyline follows a forbidden romance between the Prince of England and the President of the United States’ son, also known as “the first son.” Given their political power, they are not able to be together openly or be openly gay at all. This is definitely more of a slow burn with a little spice added on. It is also one of the most wholesome books I have ever read, and it will leave you feeling better than when you started it. This book also tackles issues within society, such as members of the LGBTQ+ community having to deal with constant judgment and homophobia. There is also a movie of this, so if you’re not much of a reader, I would encourage you to watch the movie as well. I have literally read this book three times, and have lost count of the number of times I watched the movie, so go check it out!

2. If He Had Been With Me

I would like to give a warning ahead of time: this book is very sad and emotional, so if you are in the mood for something more emotional, this one is for you. If he had been with me is a friends to lovers story, and one of the most slow burning books I have ever read. Part of what I love about the book is the emotion we see when one develops feelings for their best friend, which is one of my favorite romance tropes. Think next door romance, childhood friends, and a hint of a forbidden romance. If spice isn’t your thing, this book is also for you; there is little to no spice, and the few steamy scenes that are in the book are very tame. This is also a fairly quick read. I personally read this in a day, so if you want a friends to lovers, sad, easy read, this one is just right for you.

3. A Court of Thorns and Roses

If you are looking for a steamy romance mixed with fantasy, A Court of Thorns and Roses is right up your alley. There is so much world building at the beginning, but trust the process, I promise it’s worth it. The world building is essential for the reader to have an understanding of this universe since it is a fantasy series. This book is also a part of a series, and I have loved every single book in the series, but this is the first one. This book follows a mortal girl who ends up in the “faerie world,” kidnapped by the High Lord of the Spring Court. Without giving spoilers, this book follows the captors to lovers book trope, but there are twists and turns all throughout the book, with just enough spice to keep your pages turning. Also, this is a great book if you are a beginner in the fantasy genre.

4. Game Changer

This novel is also a series; in fact, it is a part of the Heated Rivalry series. If you know anything about me, you know I am absolutely obsessed with the entire series, including the TV show that recently came out. Game Changer follows Scott Hunter, a famous hockey player who has been living his entire life in the closet, and Kip Grady, a masters student who immediately feels a romantic connection between him and Hunter. Throughout the book, we watch them fall in love, and Hunter comes to terms with his sexuality as a professional athlete. Game Changer has actually inspired many LGBTQ+ athletes to come out and be openly a part of the community. This is also an LGBTQ+ romance novel, which is a genre I absolutely love, and I think it is important we focus on all types of romance for Valentine’s Day, not just heterosexual relationships.

5. People We Meet on Vacation

This book had been on my “to be read” forever, and I recently got around to reading it over winter break. I now wonder why I hadn’t read it sooner because this was a fantastic novel. I think the plot was so unique and something I hadn’t really seen before. The plot of this book follows Poppy and Alex, who end up going on one vacation together every year. Throughout the book, we watch them go from enemies to friends to lovers. In my opinion, I love this romance trope, and I think it makes for some of the most entertaining books. There is also a movie version of the book that recently came out, honestly I thought the movie was not nearly as good as the book, but I would still encourage you to watch it, after you read the book, of course.

As someone who averages 30 books a year, I know romance novels better than most. Hopefully, this list has given you some inspo for your next romance novel! If you are interested, I would recommend checking out Goodreads as it tracks your book progress as well as helps you pick out your next read.