Rom-Com’s Aren’t Like How They Used To Be 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Romantic comedies were an essential part of my teenage years. They changed the narrative of how people in my generation imagine love. They showed the ups and downs of relationships but consistently ended with a happy ending, the kind where two people realize they are completely and unbelievably in love with one another. These movies were comforting and gave the audience something to hope and believe in.

I recently rewatched late 1990’s and early 2000’s rom-coms: 10 Things I Hate About You, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 27 Dresses, and many more. These movies created beautiful moments that the audience still remembers. They were filled with iconic scenes: from the playful paintball scene in 10 Things I Hate About You or the emotional taxi scene in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. These moments were exciting and romantic, capturing what falling in love should look like.

However, modern romantic comedies don’t feel the same way anymore. Today, new rom-coms are predictable, awkward, and cringeworthy. Instead of being critically acclaimed, they are being made fun of and watched as a joke now. Is it the actors, the producers, or the writers who are no longer bringing the right vibes of rom-coms anymore?

Movies like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Anyone But You, and No Hard Feelings attempt to recreate the magic of iconic 2000’s rom-coms, but they consistently fall short. What’s changed, and why are romance movies no longer a go-to?

Is it the platforms they are streaming on to? Netflix has been consistently trying to create new rom-coms and in my opinion none of them have come close to giving off the same vibe as early 2000s rom-coms. They seem rushed and formulated, making them easily predictable and missing the spark of what love should look like.

I also believe that the producers and the choice in actors change the way rom-coms are being made. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before were great books in my opinion. I thought they were cute and creative. But those movies became cringey and awkward to watch. The producers changed scenes trying to make them fit a more modern stereotype. The actors don’t feel as dynamic anymore, not leading you to feel a spark. This makes these new rom-coms less authentic because you don’t believe in the love presented.

Romantic comedies are an important genre of movie, capturing the excitement, vulnerability, and unpredictability of love. They remind audiences that relationships are emotional and confusing but also joyful and meaningful. The best rom-coms create a balance of humor and genuine emotion allowing the audience to laugh and become invested in the characters.

The rom-coms of the early 2000s will always hold the gold standard in my opinion. They created iconic scenes, with unforgettable moments, and love stories the audience remembers years later. We can only hope that modern rom-coms will continue to search for that same spark and capture the magic of love on the screen again.