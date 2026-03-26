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CU Boulder | Style > Beauty

Review Of L’oréal’s True Match Lumi Glotion: How The Product Works & My Thoughts On It

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Evie Cranston Student Contributor, University of Colorado - Boulder
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I reviewed the L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion, and I can confidently say that this is an amazing product. 

Let me give some background information about myself. I’ve been working with makeup since the sixth grade and have gone through every awkward makeup stage you could ever imagine. From having orange skin that didn’t match my complexion to having raccoon eyes for eyeliner, I’ve seen it all. I have moderately sensitive skin as I’ve been treated for rosacea, so there are a select few make up brands I tend to stay away from. I’ve tried other similar products that are also tinted moisturizers and my skin has not reacted very well to them, hence my hesitation when trying this product. 

However, I was pleasantly surprised. 

I washed my face and applied a light layer of normal moisturizing cream with the addition of some makeup primer. I chose the lighter of the two shades provided and put on a small, pea-sized amount to the different areas of my face. Although its effect was minor — as seen in the before and after pictures below — I noticed this tinted moisturizer gave my skin a subtle glow. I did also try the darker shade but did not take any pictures unfortunately, and the effect was essentially the same with only a more tanned complexion. Both of these effects gave me a stunning, natural look that I ended up wearing all day!

This is a great makeup tool whenever you want that sun-kissed look without it looking like an entirely new shade. Because it is a moisturizer, it is very light weight and perfect for an “under shade” that would go beneath either every day or heavier makeup. I also recommend using it when you want a natural looking and feeling makeup look when you go out on a regular day.  

I pride myself as someone who will always tell the truth, even if it is harsh, and I honestly would recommend this product to anyone!

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Evie Cranston

CU Boulder '27

Hi! My name is Evelyn Cranston, but I also go by Evie. I’m a psychology major with a minor in business at The University of Colorado at Boulder. My hope is to become I.O. (Industrial Organizational) Psychologist and use my psych and business education in the corporate world! This is my goal, but my real dream is to simply enjoy life. I want to live my life to its fullest potential, see new places, understand new cultures, meet new people, and have an amazing time doing it! Not to get too dark, but I want to be able to die and look back on my life and say, “yeah, I did that.” I hope to share my ambition and perspectives with others to encourage discourse, discussion, and inspiration!