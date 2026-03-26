Review Of L’oréal’s True Match Lumi Glotion: How The Product Works & My Thoughts On It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I reviewed the L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion, and I can confidently say that this is an amazing product.

Let me give some background information about myself. I’ve been working with makeup since the sixth grade and have gone through every awkward makeup stage you could ever imagine. From having orange skin that didn’t match my complexion to having raccoon eyes for eyeliner, I’ve seen it all. I have moderately sensitive skin as I’ve been treated for rosacea, so there are a select few make up brands I tend to stay away from. I’ve tried other similar products that are also tinted moisturizers and my skin has not reacted very well to them, hence my hesitation when trying this product.

However, I was pleasantly surprised.

I washed my face and applied a light layer of normal moisturizing cream with the addition of some makeup primer. I chose the lighter of the two shades provided and put on a small, pea-sized amount to the different areas of my face. Although its effect was minor — as seen in the before and after pictures below — I noticed this tinted moisturizer gave my skin a subtle glow. I did also try the darker shade but did not take any pictures unfortunately, and the effect was essentially the same with only a more tanned complexion. Both of these effects gave me a stunning, natural look that I ended up wearing all day!

This is a great makeup tool whenever you want that sun-kissed look without it looking like an entirely new shade. Because it is a moisturizer, it is very light weight and perfect for an “under shade” that would go beneath either every day or heavier makeup. I also recommend using it when you want a natural looking and feeling makeup look when you go out on a regular day.

I pride myself as someone who will always tell the truth, even if it is harsh, and I honestly would recommend this product to anyone!