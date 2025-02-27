Redefining Fashion Photography: From Fine Arts To Editorial

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We often think of a separation between the world of fine art and fashion, specifically when it comes to photography. In 2025 there are so many artists breaking away from this unnecessary divide, merging mediums to create something completely different. In pop culture we see art in everything, so let’s take a look at the artists who are currently redefining the industry — the artists we should all be paying attention to.

Nadia Lee Cohen

Throwing it back a few months, this past December Kim Kardashian kicked off the Christmas season with a strangely-unsettling and vividly-erotic roller coaster of a music video for her cover of the seasonal hit, Santa Baby.” Unless you’ve been living under a rock, this video took the media by storm, controversially blurring the lines between childlike memories and adult perspectives, speaking on much more than just the yearly anticipation for Christmas mornings.

Between TikTok influencers and major news headlines, it was clear that this video left viewers with many questions surrounding why a socialite and businesswoman like Kim Kardahsion would challenge her audience with an uncannily nostalgic depiction of such a beloved holiday. The answer to that question lies within the work of visual and mixed media artist, Nadia Lee Cohen.

Cohen’s work has always explored themes of surrealist femininity, creating distinct characters within her projects that dive into all things Americana. In 2021, Cohen debuted a series of self portraits titled Hello My Name Is, transforming herself into 33 different characters based on name tags she collected from various thrift stores, flea markets and car boot sales. Instead of choosing to explore herself, Cohen uses herself as a canvas, exploring identity through the lens of strangers. From Skims campaigns, short films, Art Basel exhibitions and more, Nadie Lee Cohen’s work is something we will definitely be seeing more of in 2025.

Dora Abodi and Szilveszter Makó

While watching the red carpet for the Grammys a few weeks ago, I’m sure we all noticed the headdress artist and actor Jaden Smith wore while posing for the paparazzi. This iconic castle hat had many of us confused, but for those familiar with the collaborative projects between Dora Abodi and Szilveszter Makó, we immediately knew who was behind it all.

Dora Abodi was born in Transylvania and received her Masters Degree in Fashion and Design from a university in Milan in 2013. Abodi is inspired by her family’s deep rooted heritage consisting of stories and folklore tales that have been passed down to her through generations. Abodi owns and runs a fashion and lifestyle brand that brings to life various mythical creatures from said tales through sculptural garments, as well as illustrative projects. Abodi’s style can be loosely defined as Baroque Futurism, combining elements of the contemporary with historical references, while effortlessly applying it to fashion design.

Szilveszter Makó is a Hungarian born artist who is currently based in Milan, whose main inspiration comes from Renaissance-style artwork. Recently featured in Vogue, Makó has been making his way into editorial and commercial fashion photography, defying the genre by combining elements of Dadaism with the Bauhaus style to form something completely new and eye-catching. Mako’s Instagram highlights many of the collaborations between both artists.

Petra Collins

Whether it be from the exciting Y2K-inspired aesthetics of Euphoria, or the iconic and unapologetically-feminine music videos from pop star Olivia Rodrigo, the work of Petra Collins remains distinctly recognizable no matter which format or medium we see it in. The Canadian born artist has been a huge name in visual arts for almost a decade now, making her way through various collaborative projects with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

One of the bigger controversies within her career have been those surrounding the credit she received for her creative contributions to the award-winning show Euphoria. Although director Sam Levinson has stood by the fact that his show was inspired by Collins aesthetics, there has been much discourse over whether the work she produced for the show was fully credited to the degree it deserved.

Regardless, Collin’s work explores themes of self-identity, as well as the coming-of-age nostalgia by photographing and filming scenes that reflect on the complexities of femininity and all things girl-hood. Petra Collins and her visual work combine moody and dreamlike tones to capture the female gaze and all its complexities. If you get the chance, I highly recommend checking out her fashion publications, or try and get your hands on Fairy Tales featuring Alexa Demi, a collection of erotic images that reframe classic folklore into something completely new. The setting of the images jump from suburban homes all the way to fantasy realms, offering the viewer a surreal escape from reality through campy prosthetics and depictions of shibari in mystical settings.

These artists all use a mix of mediums to convey their unique narratives through the arts, specifically utilizing photography as one of the key components. 2025 is going to be a really exciting year for the world of fashion and fine arts, don’t fall behind and check out these creators!