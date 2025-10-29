Red Rocks Recap: Ranking The Shows I’ve Attended

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no experience quite like the lights dimming at Red Rocks right before a show. The rush of adrenaline. The screams of excitement from the crowd of concert-goers. The breeze in the cool night air. The stunning red rocks and their shifted colors in the muted lights.

Then, swells of music start to play, and the artist appears on stage, the audience erupting into carefree chaos. The sound reverberates through the amphitheatre, creating an electrifying moment. From the moment the artist starts singing to the second they leave, the gorgeous outdoor venue is filled with energy, community and life.

I’m fortunate enough to have attended five shows at this renowned Colorado venue. With notable performances spanning over 75 years, Red Rocks has followed the evolution of popular culture and music, providing a space for artists to express themselves freely. Singers like John Denver, Bob Dylan and Stevie Wonder have helped the park gain its notoriety.

Although I’ve had an incredible time at all five concerts, I definitely have a favorite. Here’s my ranking of recent shows I’ve seen here!

5. Lucy Dacus

Dacus has a beautiful, mellow vibe that is well-suited to Red Rocks. As a more casual fan of Dacus, I wasn’t familiar with some songs on her latest album, “Forever Is A Feeling.” It was amazing to hear those songs not just for the first time live, but for the first time at all. Her performance fostered my deeper interest in her music and its meaning. She has a lovely vocal tone and impactful lyricism that fit an outdoor space.

4. Renee Rapp

The Rappture at Red Rocks is a concert I’ll never forget. Rapp’s flirty and fun energy, powerful vocals, and setlist made this one of the most enjoyable shows I’ve ever been to. I was singing and dancing my heart out to hits from her newest album, “Bite Me,” and swaying to ballads like “Snow Angel” and “In the Kitchen” from her previous works. The only reason Rapp is slightly lower on my list is due to the pouring rain and low temperatures on the day of the show. I appreciate Rapp’s hard work in hyping up the crowd despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions. She made it worth the cold I developed afterwards.

3. Arctic Monkeys

I went to Arctic Monkeys on a whim, and I’m grateful that I did. As my first show at Red Rocks, rewatching the videos from this concert brings me nostalgia. I was stunned by the park’s visual appeal, understanding the attention it got from music fans. As the British indie rock band played, I sang and smiled under the dark, starry sky. My favorite song to hear live was “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.” Alex Turner’s soft voice and the shiny mirrorball spinning above him were an alluring combination to portray the jazz-influenced track.

2. Conan Gray

This was my second time seeing Gray live, and he did not disappoint. Based on my prior experience at Mission Ballroom, I knew he was going to bring it with his pretty vocals and natural charisma. However, I wasn’t expecting his intentional storytelling and striking set pieces. His creative lyrics have consistently blended to create story-based albums, but the bigger venue visualized his imagination. It was interesting to watch his “Wishbone” album come alive and physically unfold onstage.

1. Laufey

I’ll admit, Laufey is my top artist, so I am extremely biased. However, this show was nothing short of perfect. I got emotional seeing her up on such a large stage. On her “Bewitched” tour, she played at the Gothic Theatre in Englewood. The intimate, small venue has a completely different atmosphere from Red Rocks. I’m grateful I went to both. I connect with Laufey’s music on a personal level, so the first time felt a lot closer. The second time, it was breathtaking to witness how much she has grown as an artist and how she implements it into her work. From set and outfit changes to experimenting with jazz and pop music styles, Laufey outdid herself.

Red Rocks deserves the national acknowledgement it receives, and I feel lucky to live so close to it. People who visit Colorado should absolutely take the time to see a show at the unique location!