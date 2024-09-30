Read This Before You Buy A Betta Fish

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Like any elementary-aged girl, I’ve always been obsessed with animals. My room was filled with animal-themed artwork, overflowing bins of stuffed bears, and mini stables for my horse figurines. But —unlike many girls my age– my love for other species went far past our fluffy, cuddly friends. To the dismay of my parents, I begged for a pet snake, tarantula, and even a lizard. Now, there was no way in hell my mother was about to put up with a creepy-crawly new family member, so my dad found a perfect solution: a fish tank! That would surely keep my crazy desires content, and my mom would never have to worry about curling up on the couch for movie night with a snake wrapped around her baby girl’s arm.

One lazy Sunday morning, my parents finally took me to the long-awaited visit to our local Petco. After discussing it with the store’s employee, my dad decided that a betta fish would be the easiest. Little space needed? Easy care? That all sounded great to him. My eyes lit up at the sight of the beautifully colored, ornamental fish, I was more than excited to take one home. We bought a one gallon tank, some gravel, a simple light, water conditioner, food, and a plastic plant. Once we returned home, we immediately jumped to work preparing a new home for the red and blue betta I named Rocket. Rocket lived for about 1 and a half years in that cramped little space. From our uneducated perspectives, that was a long life for a fish.

It wasn’t until early highschool when I considered getting another betta fish. With my school issued chromebook, I began what would become eye-opening research. Guilt overwhelmed me; my past 8-year-old self didn’t have the capacity or the resources to realize the harm I was putting these poor animals through. I thought that a fish living meant they were healthy and thriving, but I was sorely mistaken. Betta fish require a minimum of 5 gallon tanks with natural plants and decor, a high protein diet, and can live for around 5 years. Not to mention specific water requirements and enrichment activities. This begs the question: if the information about proper care is so readily available, why are betta fish so commonly abused?

We are used to seeing betta fish stocked in tiny cups riddled with disease and death, but the abuse starts way before that during the breeding and transportation processes. The vast majority of betta fish you’ve seen during a random visit to the aquarium section of Petco are from massive breeding farms in Asia. There, betta fish are treated like plastic toys, rather than living beings. After being sorted and tossed into plastic bags, they’re shipped off to the U.S without food. The ones who make it here alive get switched to plastic cups, likely to be sold to an ill-educated owner.

Petsmart website states that betta fish are only expected to live for 3 years and require a 3 gallon tank, but any other relatively educated website says quite the opposite. The extensive care that betta fish require is often overlooked because they have the endurance to survive in poor conditions. Plus, they are easily marketed as simple pets as a quick cash grab. I’ve even seen betta fish sold at plant stores in the bottom of a vase or in small tanks mounted to the wall like a piece of artwork. No one would like to see dogs, cats, or even hamsters treated like that, but betta fish abuse seems to get a free pass.

The myth that fish have a 3-second-memory has led many to believe it’s impossible for fish to “feel”. That is simply not the case. Many studies have shown that betta fish in specific are able to form bonds and recognize their owners. They have a genuine awareness of their surroundings and depending on their environments behave differently. My current betta fish will swim up to me the second I get home, always eager for a treat or entertainment.

After reading this article, owning a betta fish might seem daunting. It should be! But, that doesn’t mean you can’t get one. They require a lot to thrive, to give you an idea of what you’ll need– let me tell you about my new setup:

My betta fish, Milo, lives in a pre-cycled five and a half gallon set up with a heater, filter, and bubbler. I make sure to keep the tank at the very coldest 76 degrees. The tank is decorated with live plants and driftwood. Fake plants can be an option, but they should be a silk material to avoid rips and tears on your bettas fins. As an added decoration, he also has a small floating plant pot to sleep on and easily access the surface. I feed him everyday with a combination of high-protein pellets and frozen bloodworms. Whatever he doesn’t grab, his ghost-shrimp friends happily clean up. His light is on a timer to ensure a consistent day and night cycle. He gets a 25% water change every Sunday, and I never change the filter (neither should you) as it contains beneficial bacteria to keep the tank waters stable.

On top of all that, the tank is supplemented with plant fertilizer and pruned when necessary. And, since he came to me with a bit of fin rot– which is a common illness betta fish– he’s on an antibiotic treatment until he fully recovers.

My betta fish setup and the necessary maintenance materials in total have cost about $300 total. So, if you are looking to own a betta fish, be mindful that proper care is expensive but extremely important for quality of life. Research is necessary for any pet, even if they live in water. There’s so many betta fish out there that need a proper home, and I encourage you to get one as a pet. Just make sure to know exactly what you’re getting into!