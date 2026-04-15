Putting Tools In Our Toolbox: A Guide To College Safety

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a young woman in university, it’s increasingly important for me to be independent. Being independent allows for autonomous decision-making, creating a life of my own, and gaining experience for my many years of adulthood.

Within the realm of being independent comes learning how to keep myself safe. My mom, a former FBI agent and the first certified female sniper on the SWAT team, has dedicated a large portion of her life to teaching women how to practice safe habits and learn to trust themselves and their skills. Much of what she teaches comes from a perspective of self-awareness and empowerment rather than fear, encouraging the women she teaches to practice their skills often, to always be ready for anything. While many self-defense classes encompass worst-case-scenario teaching, she highlights the importance of simple skills for realistic situations.

As her daughter, I feel that it is important and part of my responsibility to share her teachings so that other women who haven’t taken her class can learn, indirectly, about her advice. I believe that all women should have the opportunity to keep themselves safe and have confidence in their skills. Below are three tools I feel everyone should keep in their toolbox.

WHAT WE CARRY

Most women always carry some sort of bag or purse with them, especially college-aged women. There are many items that you typically wouldn’t consider “self-defense” tools, but knowing what can be used to protect yourself is an essential part of utilizing what you have, even in emergencies.

Aerosol spray: A mini can of deodorant can have the same impact as a can of mace. Bonus, you can actually take it through security!

Water bottles: Holding a water bottle in your hand allows you to look confident and not be considered an easy target.

Umbrellas: An umbrella can be popped open to deter a dog or a threat from coming closer to you.

Pens: A pen is an easy self-defense tool to carry with you, impacting the human body in a similar way as a knife would.

Screwdivers: I’m sure you’ve got one of these. Again, they are a strong substitute for a knife.

Flashlights: Flashlights can be used to cause damage to someone’s sight or even strike them in a physical altercation.

Whistle: If you feel that you can’t yell to create a boundary, blowing into a whistle is an easy way to communicate a threat to others and garner attention.

SITUATIONAL AWARENESS – THE ACC MODEL

The ACC model is a fantastic and simple way to remember how we should conduct ourselves in the event we feel uncomfortable or a truly unsafe situation occurs.

Assess: Take a breath and center yourself. Assess the situation you are in. What can you see? What makes you feel unsafe? Then, remember what your strategies are.

Create space: Utilize both physical and verbal boundaries. Move away from the situation if you can. Make it clear that you are uncomfortable by using your voice impactfully. A loud “no” can go a long way. Be firm and clear that you are setting a boundary, and move with purpose.

Communicate: Engage support from others around you. Make it clear that you feel unsafe and utilize people for support. Use your voice to incite help. If there is no one around you, call for help and engage law enforcement.

THE FIVE D’s OF SECURITY

The five D’s of security give us an understanding of what people look for when they seek to target others and how we can react to an unsafe situation.

Deter: Be a hard target so that no one tries to get to you. Don’t look at your phone while walking, be aware of your surroundings, and walk with confidence and purpose. Become unpredictable. Take a different way home from school/work, don’t always take the same routes, and walk with others. Discourage potential action by instilling doubt.

Detect: Identify the person who makes you feel unsafe before they can do anything. Notifies your senses to go get help, create space and boundaries, and utilize your voice.

Delay: Creating boundaries with your voice or by moving away delays any potential harm and slows down the person, buying you time to act/react.

Deny: Just because you have been chosen as a victim does not mean you have to be victimized. Remember that you have the option to use your voice to say no, or become physical if the situation escalates. A firm denial of the situation you are in can be a useful tool.

Defend: Protect yourself from harm. Refuse the threat or attack, either verbally or physically.

To finish this article, it should be noted that you are always entitled to trust your gut. If something doesn’t feel safe or “feels a bit off”, create space for yourself and let others know. Often, women are told that they’re just being dramatic if they express feeling unsafe. F*ck that. Your personal safety should come before anyone else’s judgment.

Remember that the more tools you have in your toolbox, the more resources and options you have to keep yourself safe, whatever the situation. Stay tuned in to what makes you feel comfortable, make informed decisions, and trust your gut. Share what you’ve learned about safety with others so we can all be resources for one another.

Thank you, Mom!

Division of Public Safety at the University of Colorado, Boulder