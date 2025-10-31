Pregame Playlist Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Friday night – pregame time.

Drink in hand, makeup just begun, outfits half formed, and the music is blasting. You’ve been waiting for this moment all week – the light at the end of the tunnel. Honestly, sometimes the getting-ready part is even better than the original night out itself.

My roommate, sister, and I are typically the first ones ready, and I have declared myself responsible for the music. We have a specific queue of songs to get us hyped, feeling ready, and feeling hot.

Throwback Favorites

“Bartender” (feat. Akon) by T-Pain

Who doesn’t love a little T-Pain? Honestly, all 2000s music is superior — give me Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Britney, and Nelly Furtado any day. “Bartender” is the one I play while my roommate’s mixing drinks for me and my sister before we head out. It’s on the nose, I know, but that’s what makes it perfect.

“Gimme More” by Britney Spears

A night out isn’t complete without Britney Spears. “Gimme More” might be one of my favorites of hers — it’s confident, chaotic, and iconic. It’s impossible not to feel like the main character when this comes on.

“Breathe” (feat. Sean Paul) by Blu Cantrell

“Breathe” is a recent discovery for me. I was closing with one of my coworkers one day, playing a random 2000s club music playlist to get us in the mindset, and this song was on it. We had both never heard the song before, but decided we could never live without it. Now, it’s a pregame staple. It just makes me feel good – I guess that’s also what Sean Paul is for.

“B*tch Better Have My Money” by Rihanna

This one has history. If you want to talk about bad b*tch energy, you can’t miss this Rihanna classic. In our freshman year, my sister, roommate, and I were frat hopping (as one does), we were all feeling good, and in the middle of a mosh pit in a frat basement, some frat guy decided to play “B*tch Better Have My Money” – I have never seen a crowd of girls immediately lock in for this classic. We were all singing it to each other, and we said every word with our chests. So, since that one night, it’s been a staple in my pregame playlist. You can also never go wrong with Rihanna.

“Fantasy” (feat. O.D.B.) by Mariah Carey

The original “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey has already been established as being that good, but I would argue that “Fantasy” featuring O.D.B. is even better. O.D.B. brings “Fantasy” to a level that it hasn’t been at before, and I love this song. Even without thinking about it, I’m moving to the beat, and I just know that I’m ready to have a good time.

Modern Favorites

“Swap It Out” by Justin Bieber

I don’t know how this song became one of my favorite pregame/getting ready songs, but I can’t go a time without it. This is mine and my roommate’s favorite ritual song we play at least once before we leave. Something about Justin Bieber’s Journals album has me in an absolute chokehold and, dare I say, it’s his best album.

“Guess” (feat. Billie Eilish) by Charli XCX

I know this one is becoming overplayed and expected at parties, but I still love it. I’m not the world’s biggest fan of EDM (please don’t come for me!), but I do enjoy a lot of Charli XCX’s work. Every time I hear this song, I really like to pretend I’m in a club in Barcelona, why? I can’t tell you. But I do honestly love this song.

“Ring Ring Ring” by Tyler, the Creator

I’ve been a huge Tyler, the Creator fan for a few years now. He was my top artist on Spotify for a few years, and my love has never wavered. “Ring Ring Ring” is a song off his newest album, Don’t Tap the Glass, and it’s one of those songs that builds up excitement while still being catchy and fun. I typically listen to this one by myself while adding finishing touches to really hype myself up. It does the job every single time. *(hint: around 2:25 is where it gets really good).

“Nosebleeds” by Doechii

My sister and I can get down to “Nosebleeds”. Doechii is one of my favorite up-and-coming artists, and “Nosebleeds” gets us hype to a point that gets us geared up for the night. We can recite it word-for-word, and while it’s only a little over 2 minutes long, it is 2 minutes well spent. You want to really get hype? I’d suggest listening to Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, or Doechii, and you will be guaranteed to feel like that girl.

“Miss Possessive” by Tate McCrae

Ms. Tate McCrae will never fail to provide the confident girl boss energy that we all need to get ready for a night out. My sister was the first one to introduce me to this song, but it honestly delivered. It’s impossible not to feel ready to take on the night after listening to “Miss Possessive”.

These aren’t all the songs that make it onto my pregame playlist, but they’re the ones that always set the tone. Whether it’s a Rihanna throwback or a new Tyler track, each one gets me in the right headspace — confident, energized, and ready for whatever the night brings.

Grab your favorite people, your favorite drinks, turn the volume up, and let the night begin.