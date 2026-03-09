Popular Booktok Books: Are They Actually Worth The Hype?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you spend even five minutes scrolling through reading content online, chances are you’ve seen the same handful of books recommended again and again. From emotional romances to dragon-filled fantasy worlds, these titles have completely taken over readers’ feeds and bookshelves.

Platforms like TikTok have changed the way people discover books, turning certain titles into overnight bestsellers and sparking huge reading communities. In fact, viral recommendations have helped propel books like Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros and It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover to massive sales and months on bestsellers lists.

But the real question remains: are the most popular BookTok books actually worth the hype?

Here are a few of the biggest viral reads and whether I’ve found they live up to the excitement surrounding them.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Few books have taken over the reading world quite like Fourth Wing. The story follows Violet Sorrengail, who is forced to enter a brutal dragon-rider military academy where survival is far from guaranteed. Between dangerous trials, political secrets, and intense romance, the stakes are high from the very beginning.

This book didn’t just become popular — it became a cultural phenomenon. The novel went viral online and quickly climbed to the top of bestseller lists, even helping popularize the “romatasy” genre that blends fantasy and romance together.

Personally, I think the hype makes sense here. The pacing is fast, the world is immersive, and the romance keeps readers emotionally invested. It’s the kind of book that makes you say “just one more chapter” until suddenly it’s 3 a.m.

Verdict: Worth the hype — especially if you love fantasy with strong romance elements.

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

This novel became one of the most talked-about contemporary romances online. The story follows Lily Bloom as she navigates love, complicated interpersonal relationships, and the difficult realities of domestic abuse.

The book resonated with millions of readers and has sold over ten million copies, becoming Colleen Hoover’s most successful novel and even inspiring a major film adaptation.

What makes this book so powerful is how emotionally raw it is. It’s not a light romance, and that’s exactly why so many people connect with it. That said, it’s definitely a polarizing read — some readers love the emotional depth while others feel the storytelling is a bit dramatic.

Verdict: Worth reading, but go in knowing it’s an emotional and heavy story.

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

If fake-dating romances are your thing, this one probably popped up on your feed at least a dozen times. The story centers on Olive Smith, a Ph.D. student who pretends to date a notoriously intimidating professor to convince her best friend that she has moved on from a previous crush.

This book is one of those reads that’s just…fun. It leans into classic romance tropes in a way that feels charming rather than predictable. The banter between the main characters is one of the biggest reasons readers fell in love with it.

Verdict: Absolutely worth the hype if you want a light, comforting romance.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

No conversation about viral fantasy books would be complete without mentioning A Court of Thorns and Roses. This series follows Feyre, a human girl who becomes entangled in the dangerous and magical world of the fae.

The series has gained an enormous following thanks to its intense romance, political intrigue, and dramatic character arcs. It’s often recommended as the gateway into fantasy romance, which is why so many readers discover it through social media discussions and recommendation lists.

What makes this series stand out is the way it grows. The first book feels like a traditional fantasy romance, but the later books expand into something much bigger emotionally and politically.

Verdict: Worth the hype, but be prepared to commit to the whole series.

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

If you’ve spent any time around fantasy readers, you’ve almost definitely heard people talking about The Cruel Prince. The story follows Jude Duarte, a human girl who grows up in the dangerous and beautiful world of the fae after her parents are murdered. Determined not to be powerless in a realm that despises humans, Jude navigates court politics, deception, and one very complicated relationship with the cruel Prince Cardan.

One of the reasons this book became so popular online is because it’s very different from a lot of other fantasy romance books. The romance is there, but the real focus is ambition, strategy, and Jude’s determination to outplay everyone around her. The fae world is also darker and more morally gray than what many readers expect — particularly from a young adult book — which makes the story feel more intense and unpredictable.

Verdict: Absolutely worth the hype. If you like clever characters, morally gray politics, and one of the most iconic enemies-to-lovers dynamics in fantasy, this series is a must.

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Six of Crows is one of those books that readers seem to recommend no matter what genre someone asks for. The story follows six criminals who come together to attempt an impossible heist. Each character has their own secrets, motivations, and complicated pasts which slowly unfold throughout the story.

What really makes this book stand out is the characters. Every member of the crew feels fully developed, and their relationships with each other add so much depth to the story. The heist plot keeps the pacing tight, while the emotional backstories make the stakes feel very real.

It’s also one of those rare books where readers tend to fall in love with the entire cast rather than just one or two characters.

Verdict: Completely worth the hype. If anything, this is one of those books that deserves all the praise it gets.

When the Moon Hatched by Sarah A. Parker

This book quickly became a favorite among fantasy readers who love rich worldbuilding and emotional storytelling. When the Moon Hatched follows a complex story set in a beautifully imagined world filled with magic, mythology, and layered political tensions.

The writing style is very atmospheric, which is something readers either fall in love with or need a little time to adjust to. The worldbuilding is detailed and immersive, and the story slowly reveals the larger mysteries of the world as the characters’ journeys unfold.

Because of its slower, more descriptive style, this book feels very different from the fast-paced fantasy novels that usually go viral online. But for readers who enjoy getting completely lost in a world, that’s exactly what makes it so compelling.

Verdict: Definitely worth reading if you love immersive fantasy worlds and emotional character journeys.

The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

Few romance books have exploded online the way The Fine Print has. The story follows Rowan Kane, a billionaire tasked with renovating a theme park, and Zahra, the creative employee whose ideas and personality completely disrupt the way he sees both the company and his life.

What makes this book stand out is the dynamic between the characters. Rowan starts off as the classic cold, work-obsessed billionaire, while Zahra is creative, outspoken, and unapologetically herself. Their banter is incredible, and the theme park setting adds such a fun atmosphere to the story that sets it apart from a lot of other romance books.

But what really makes this book unforgettable is how emotionally attached you become to it. When I finished it, I genuinely felt like I didn’t know what to do with myself. It’s one of those books that leaves you in the worst reading slump in the best possible way, because nothing else feels like it could compare. I was honestly hungover from it for days.

Verdict: Literally perfect. One of my favorite books ever, and I will absolutely take no criticism on this one.

At the end of the day, all of this is just my opinion as a reader. Everyone’s taste in books is different which is honestly one of the best parts about reading. A book that completely changes someone’s life might feel just okay to someone else and vice versa. If there’s a popular book you’ve been wanting to read, don’t let anyone’s review stop you from picking it up. And if there’s one that everyone seems to love but you’re not interested in, that’s perfectly fine too. I just wanted to share my thoughts on some of the most talked-about books right now and whether they personally lived up to the hype for me.