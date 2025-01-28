The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 is projected to be an eventful year for astrology. Between various retrogrades and significant transit events, astrological movement may uniquely impact the year. One of the biggest planetary shifts we’ve experienced thus far is the lunar nodal transit.

In astrology, lunar nodes are two geographical points on either side of the moon. The north node represents transformation, growth, and rebirth, while the south node is associated with past life cycles, reflection, and letting go. When analyzed together, the north and south nodes guide our processes of healing. Nodal transit is relatively slow, taking around 18 months for the nodes to switch astrological signs. With each nodal cycle, we are encouraged to self-reflect on a variety of aspects depending on the sign of transit.

From July 18, 2023 to Jan. 11, 2025, we existed under the Aries-Libra nodal cycle, with the north node in Aries and the south node in Libra. As I interpret it, this 18-month period was a display of tough love from the universe. The south node encouraged us to reflect upon our typical Libra-associated qualities and to let go of potentially harmful people-pleasing tendencies. The north node supported us through this transition by offering an embrace of Aries-associated qualities, such as confidence and decisiveness.

Combined with other planetary movements during that time, such as Lilith’s transit through Libra, this lesson in self-confidence may have been difficult. Personal conflicts, particularly those in romantic or platonic relationships, may have led to temporary or permanent separation. While difficult, these losses ultimately helped us further our self-value and learn the importance of caring for ourselves. The weeks leading up to Jan. 11 may have showcased difficulties that served to test what we had learned from the Aries-Libra cycle. During the last few weeks of each nodal cycle, it’s not uncommon to experience struggles as a “final examination”. This may have pushed to the limit our social skills and self-concept in order to close out the nodal cycle.

On Jan. 11 of this year, the north and south nodes made their transit into Pisces and Virgo, respectively. A basic analysis of this nodal cycle will reveal the south node’s push for us to reflect upon our Mercurial, or Virgo-associated, qualities. This may suggest a past emphasis on Mercurial traits—perhaps an overwhelming need for certainty, or a tendency to judge someone or something prematurely. However this resonates with you, it will likely be put to the test in the upcoming 18 months. Backed by the north node in Pisces, I see this transformation as a slower, more gentle one than the Aries-Libra cycle.

This process may be stronger these first few months of the Pisces-Virgo nodal cycle, supported by several retrogrades that spark analysis into our traits associated with the relevant sign(s). Jupiter, the planet of intellect, will experience retrograde motion through Gemini until Feb. 4. This invites us to further reflect upon those Mercurial qualities, perhaps addressing our methods of communication and judgement. Mars is also in retrograde until February, transiting from Leo to Cancer in a symbolic shift from aggressive communication styles to a more emotion-based and sensitive path. In March, both Mercury and Venus begin retrograde motion through Aries in a callback to the past Aries-Libra nodal cycle. These two retrogrades offer us a chance to learn how to balance our self-confidence and create a better understanding of how it shows up in our relationships.

Apart from releasing Mercurial qualities, the north node transit invites us to learn lessons related to Pisces-associated traits. Pisces is traditionally associated with creativity, emotion, and in some ways, serenity. A large theme during this nodal cycle may have us focusing less on our logical ways of thinking in favor of our intuition. This poses a great opportunity for spiritual, artistic, and intellectual growth if we can successfully let go of old, potentially constricting ways of thinking. Integral to this transformation will be our ability to bring forward the lessons we learned in the Aries-Libra nodal cycle. The Pisces-Virgo cycle requires us to utilize the self-confidence we gained or strengthened over the past 18 months to help us achieve more creative or intuitive goals. We will be encouraged to work through thoughts of doubt or concern and to truly focus our energy and trust on new projects. For some, this may mean surrendering uncertainty to the universe or a higher power and instead trusting that what we manifest is on its way to us. For others, this transformation may involve overcoming worries about our social standing in pursuit of our creative or artistic goals. If the Aries-Libra cycle was an intense lesson in radical confidence, the Pisces-Virgo cycle will help us refine and balance that confidence.

In my opinion, the biggest impact of the Pisces-Virgo nodal cycle will be its effect on relationships of all kinds. As previously discussed, the Aries-Libra cycle may have featured some interpersonal conflicts and separation as we learned how to better communicate our needs in a relationship. In contrast, the Pisces north node is more of a process of healing and resolution. It emphasizes artistic and spiritual connection, suggesting a high potential for new relationships—romantic or platonic—rooted in some deep bond or connection. The shift from fast-paced Aries to slower Pisces may encourage us to let go of surface-level friendships in favor of those formed from a deep emotional connection. This is further supported by the upcoming Venus retrograde through Aries, which will invite us to examine our motivations in our relationships.

This will be especially strong in the upcoming week or so by the transits of Venus and Mars. On Jan. 28, Venus began its shadow period in preparation for its March retrograde. This will challenge us to take a step back from impulsive decisions in relationships. Further, Mars is currently retrograding through Cancer, and as a result of this transit, we may be experiencing difficulties or reflections on familial or emotional relationships and an increased need for connection. Venus and Mars are facilitating our search for emotional connection by prioritizing deeper bonds in relationships. This emphasis on the bonds we hold with one another will be integral to our journey in the upcoming 18 months.

2025 has already proven itself to be an interesting year astrologically and will only continue to get more complex. What is evident as the glaring overall theme is deep, emotional bonds with other people. Community will play a large role in the next year and a half. As I view it, the Aries-Libra nodal cycle posed several difficulties that ultimately had us create or define our goals and manifestations. The Pisces-Virgo nodal cycle will give us the opportunity to put those lessons into action and welcome the manifestations we began in the past eighteen months. Now, more than ever, it is time to put our trust in the universe and in one another.