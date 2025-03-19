The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As summer approaches, vacations and trips are on a lot of people’s minds, my own included. My biggest concern though, is getting my phone stolen right out of my bag like last summer. But do not fret, I’ve learned from my mistakes and am here to make sure you don’t make the same one. Here are the best bags and purses for your summer traveling adventures.

For the trend setters

Fjallraven Kånken Hip Pack

$55 on FjallRaven

Available in 24 colors

Yes, you may know this brand from their backpacks that went viral back in 2016, but maybe you haven’t explored their other designs. I have personally fallen in love with their hip pack — a fanny pack with style. The adjustable strap can make this both a crossbody, hip, and shoulder bag. With one main compartment for larger items and an inside pocket for main valuables, this pack can hold more than you think. The two outside pockets compliment the size and add extra storage. A key clip inside can keep your keys secure and the handle on the top of the pack makes it easy to grab on your way out the door.

Note: Be aware of the buckle on the strap. Keep the buckle in sight on the front side of your body, so pickpockets can’t unclip the bag from your body.

The Details:

4.7 inches by 3.5 inches by 7 inches

Made from durable, water-resistant Vinylon F fabric

Main compartment with inside pocket and key clip

Two zippered outside pockets

42.5 inch long adjustable hip belt and handle at the top

For the trend followers

BAGGU Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

$52 on Baggu

Available in 19 colors

For those girls who want to walk around Europe in style, the BAGGU crescent bag is the choice for you. Personally, I think the medium size is perfect for your everyday traveling needs, but small and large sizes are also available. There is also a smaller (37 inch) strap available. For the medium size, the two inside zipper pockets can secure your valuables like wallet and phone, while the main compartment can hold other things like a book, glasses, hat, and other touch-up items you may need throughout the day. The key leash attached inside keeps your keys secure and the carabiner is available for any other attachments you need. The adjustable but very sturdy strap can make this bag a shoulder or crossbody bag, depending on your preference and style.

The Details:

Internal key leash

Carabiner

Adjustable tonal logo strap

8 inches by 13.75 inches by 4 inches

47 inch long adjustable logo strap

Recycled heavyweight nylon, recycled ripstop nylon lining

Machine washable

For the ballers on a budget

ZPN Mini Fanny Pack

$12.98 on Amazon

Available in 15 colors

This bag is perfect for being out and about in a new city. As a fanny pack, you can wear it across your body, around your waist, or as a shoulder bag. The zippers offer more security and the back pocket, closest to your body, is perfect for the more valuable items in your purse. I love this bag because it’s small but it still holds all the essentials. I can fit my phone, wallet, keys, lipstick, sunglasses, portable charger, and headphones all in this little fanny pack. Having a long strap to wrap around my body makes sure I don’t lose anything and distributes the weight evenly. The price is unbeatable as well, and perfect for those traveling on a budget.

Note: Be aware of the buckle on the strap. Keep the buckle in sight on the front side of your body, so pickpockets can’t unclip the bag from your body.

The Details:

Adjustable 47 inch long strap

47 inch long strap 4.8 inches by 7.8 inches

Main zip pocket

Back zipper pocket

Three internal mesh slots

Waterproof

For the overpackers

BAGSMART Lightweight Puffy Tote Bag

$26.59 on Amazon

Available in 10 colors

Although the fanny pack is small and easy for those travelers who just want to walk around and explore, sometimes, we need more on our person than a phone and chapstick. For those overpackers, this zipper tote bag is able to hold everything. I can fit my laptop, camera, light jacket, water bottle, a book, my journal, and a small makeup bag, alongside all my other essentials. The many compartments inside allow for organization and easy access to all your items, all while being secure under the main zipper. The outside pocket also has a zipper for secure but easy access to main essentials. This tote bag is comfortable for your shoulder with its quilted material, large enough for all your items, and durable for your traveling adventures. The pockets are deep and secured with zippers to keep wandering hands out.

Note: Shoulder tote bags are easier to steal as a whole from a person, as they are not attached to your body.

The Details:

16.1 inches by 6.1 inches by 12.2 inches

Capacity of 20 liters

Weighs only 0.99 pounds

Made of durable, soft and light taslan fabric

A multiple layer main compartment for laptop

Two side widen pocket

Front pocket

For the underpackers

Free People Coffee Date Mini Crossbody Bag

$58 on Free People

Available in 3 colors

This hands free travel purse option holds only the essentials. If all you need is your phone, wallet, and your sunglasses before heading out the hotel door, then this mini crossbody bag is for you. With zippers for both pockets and an adjustable strap, your essentials are safe inside this pear-shaped pocket. There is an outer pocket for small things like cash or chapstick. The strap is also removable, so if needed, this little bag can be added to a larger bag when it comes time to pack up.

Note: Be aware of the two clips on the strap. Keep the bag in sight on the front side of your body, so pickpockets can’t unclip the bag from your body.

The Details:

Teardrop shape

Leather fabrication

Exterior zipper pocket

Zipper closure

Adjustable and detachable crossbody strap

Enjoy your trip!

I learned my lesson when it comes to traveling without caution, so I hope this guide helps you! Although some countries and big cities have higher percentage of pickpocketing, don’t let that keep you from enjoying your trip. Just be conscious and smart, and keep your eye on your things!