Organic Sandwich Company: DELIcious or MEATiocre? 

Ever since high school, I’ve been a sandwich connoisseur. I would specifically ask my mom to buy sourdough bread so I could make artisan turkey sandwiches for lunch. My best friends and I’s “spot” is a deli local to my hometown. Even on campus, you can always spot me chowing down on a pesto chicken sandwich or meatball sub from Farrand Market. There’s just something so special about meat and cheese being caressed by two pillowy pieces of bread.

My love for sandwiches has enhanced my college experience, too. Moving to a new place means there are new sandwiches to savor. Rather than limiting myself to the dining options offered on campus, I’ve explored Pear St., The Hill, and the immediate Boulder area in search of the perfect sandwich.

This past week, my lunchtime cravings brought me to the Organic Sandwich Company. The Organic Sandwich Company is conveniently located on the Pearl Street Mall. They serve, well, organic sandwiches that showcase locally sourced ingredients and produce. They also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, so nearly everyone can experience the bliss of a delicious sandwich. Even more exciting, the Organic Sandwich Company is female-owned and operated.

Upon arrival, I immediately felt welcomed by the OSC’s farm-to-table atmosphere. The rustic decor and floor-to-ceiling windows created a cozy ambiance. All three employees working the Chipotle-style made-to-order sandwich bar beamed at my mom, half-sister, and me with delightful “Hellos!” when we walked in. While we scoured the menu, a regular was greeted by name and ordered her usual sandwich. Community clearly defines the Organic Sandwich Company, so I knew I was not only in for a good sandwich, but an exceptional experience too.

My mom and I are both incredibly indecisive, so the OSC’s extensive menu daunted us. We could not imagine our lives without the Prosciutto Caprese, but the Chickpea & Avocado also sounded to die for. Ultimately, we settled on splitting the Turkey & Brie and Spicy Chicken because it was impossible to choose just one sandwich. My eight-year-old sister, who is notoriously a picky eater, got the kid’s grilled cheese (sans the crust). I am a victim of the sweet treat epidemic, so I also got a gluten-free and dairy-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookie for dessert.

Starting with the Turkey & Brie was the perfect palette preparation. The tangy brie and honey mustard spread energized my first bite. The richness of the cheese tangoed with the savoriness of the honey mustard to create an explosion of flavor. The paper-cut apples added a touch of refreshing sweetness that balanced the smokiness of the spread. However, the vinegary stone ground mustard overpowered the sandwich due to its horseradish-like sourness. I failed to taste the turkey, and the mustard was all I could taste as I continued to eat. The pillowy crumb of the baguette softened the bold flavor, though. As a carb lover, I may be biased, but the hearty, fluffy bread made the sandwich for me. Overall, I would rate the Turkey & Brie a 7/10 and recommend it to anyone who likes potent, strong flavors.

The Spicy Chicken acted as a nice contrast to the Turkey & Brie. Unlike its predecessor, every fresh ingredient was spotlighted in the Spicy Chicken. The crisp French country bread slices gave the sandwich a crunch so nice crust flakes dissolved on my tongue. The tomato habanero jam and red onion added hints of spice to each mouthful. The well-seasoned roasted chicken soothed the tang with a salty aftertaste. The rich, creamy smoked gouda concluded this savory sensation by melting in my mouth, which had me instantly going in for another bite. Every taste was light, refreshing, and texturally stimulating, which is why I give the Spicy Chicken a respectable 8/10. If you are in search of a healthy and more flavorful alternative to Chick-fil-A, definitely give this sandwich a try.

In typical sibling fashion, I had to strategically distract my sister to slyly snag some of her grilled cheese. I don’t know if it was the glory of pulling off my scheme or the sandwich itself, but my singular bite was heavenly. I’m used to grilled cheese made with Kraft American squares and Wonder bread, so I’ve labeled myself as a grilled cheese hater in the past. This sandwich completely opened my eyes to the beauty of bread and cheese, though. The French bread was simultaneously toasty and fluffy, which insulated the oozing aged white cheddar. The simplicity of the sandwich allowed me to respect the incredible quality of the ingredients. The cheese was thick. The bread was hearty. The combination was unmatched. Even though it is a kid’s sandwich, I rate the grilled cheese a solid 9/10 (I donated an extra point as an apology to grilled cheeses everywhere for underestimating their delicacy). You can never go wrong with the basics, but if ordering off the kid’s menu isn’t your vibe, the OSC offers artisan grilled cheeses on their main menu.

My expectations for gluten and dairy-free desserts are not high, but the homemade peanut butter chocolate chip cookie proved my ignorance wrong. If it wasn’t labeled, I honestly would not have known it was allergy-friendly because it tasted like a regular cookie. While the cookie was a little dry and stuck to the top of my mouth, it was chewy and soft. Peanut butter and chocolate is always a godly combination, but the organic peanut butter used took the cookie to the next level. It added a nuttiness that creamy peanut butter lacks, which complimented the bitterness of the dark chocolate. A solid 6.5/10.



While the Organic Sandwich Company is not the best sandwich shop I’ve been to in Boulder, I definitely will be returning. Its dedication to serving healthy and locally sourced food with quality ingredients assures me as a customer and Boulder citizen. To try it for yourself, visit the Organic Sandwich Company on the corner of Pearl and 16th St.