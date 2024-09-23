The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From jamming out to Sabrina Carpenter to crying to Mitski, my music taste has always been quite versatile. K-pop is no exception. The unique genre blends pop music with Korean culture and is often centered around fun aesthetics and music styles. There are many K-pop groups, each with their own special sound and energetic members. Although I love many groups, none will ever be as close to my heart as Twice.

Twice is a nine-member South Korean girl group under JYP Entertainment. The group comprises Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. They were formed through a survival show called Sixteen, and their debut album is “The Story Begins” (2015). In the past nine years, Twice has released thirteen mini-albums and three full-length albums. Their impressive music career includes songs in Korean, Japanese and English, and each album has a distinct concept.

With 121 award show wins, Twice is incredibly successful and popular. To me, they’re the heart of K-pop. As a third-generation group (early 2010s-late 2010s), they’re industry staples and powerhouses. I deeply admire and appreciate how hard they’ve worked to get where they are. From learning intense choreography to practicing their vocals, Twice has earned their fame and created a dedicated fanbase called “Onces”. With support from their company, fans and each other, Twice is thriving and doing what they love the most: making music.

Twice’s discography includes 327 songs, with releases in a few different languages. Choosing my favorites out of these is an extremely daunting task. To make it a bit easier, I’m solely focusing on their Korean discography, songs closer to the K-pop genre. It’s still difficult to decide, but here are my top ten Twice songs!

10. Bloom (with you, 13th ep) (2024)

Bloom is full of beautiful vocals that make me feel like I’m floating in a field of flowers. When I noticed Jeongyeon has writing credits on this song, I immediately knew I would love it. As a main vocalist and the second oldest member of Twice, Jeongyeon is well-experienced in performance and songwriting. Her talent in these fields shone in this song with overlapping melodies and stunning vocal mixes. The lyrics center around the girls blooming and growing, with confidence that their beauty and bravery will have us “hypnotized”. All I can say is that they definitely have me entranced.

9. Look at me (Twicetagram, 1st studio album) (2017)

Look at Me is by far the cutest Twice song. With a cute dance and silly lyrics, there’s a reason this b-side is often trending. The song is written from the perspective of a young girl, who calls someone out for having an obvious crush on her. She playfully pleads with him to look at her and not turn his gaze away, despite his shy nature. This song, and album, contribute to the girl-crush concept Twice was going for at the time. It brought out the girls’ charm and fun.

8. ice cream (twicecoaster lane 2, 3rd ep) (2017)

Ice Cream features soft, soothing vocals that pair nicely with romantic lyrics. The song reflects on missing a lover and how it feels to spend quality time with them. I enjoy the comparison of melting under someone’s gaze to melting ice cream. It’s thoughtful and makes me reminisce on romance in general. Love is beautiful, and many Twice songs connect back to this idea.

7. Strawberry (fancy you, 7th ep) (2019)

Strawberry juxtaposes a cute concept with mature lyrics. At first glance, with its lively sound and fruit themes, the song talks about the sweetness of strawberries. However, with a deeper look, it’s obvious that the lyrics have romantic and sexual undertones. Twice compare themselves to strawberries, saying that they also have freckles and can be sweet and sour depending on the day. They’re singing to a love interest, tempting them to come get a taste. The choreography solidifies the suggestive meaning of the song, as they point to spots on their body where they’d want hickeys. Twice’s skill to pull off any concept, whether mature or innocent, is amazing to witness.

6. Brave (between 1 and 2, 11th ep) (2022)

Brave has girly, upbeat vibes that make it the perfect song for walking around a college campus or studying. The song encourages taking a moment to gather strength and be brave. While this is no easy task, Twice believes that with the support of a loved one, it can be accomplished. The main English lyric in the chorus, “brave for you,” can be interpreted platonically or romantically. I think of it platonically since a lot of my bravery comes from family and friends, but bravery can be gained in a lot of different ways. It’s sweet that Twice songs tend to have positive messages.

5. 21:29 (Feel special, 8th ep) (2019)

21:29 is a euphonic ballad that contemplates love and appreciation for a past relationship. The song is dedicated to a long-gone love, who left behind good memories and dreamy experiences. Although it’s bittersweet to lose a partner, it helps people learn and grow, and that’s exactly what Twice discusses. It’s important to appreciate the good and the bad of a relationship and to look back on it with fondness instead of anger. A ballad like 21:29 sets this tone and communicates the theme well.

4. Alcohol-free (taste of Love, 10th ep) (2021)

Alcohol-Free will always be special to me because it’s one of the big reasons I became a Twice fan. This summer song matches the light-hearted pop music I usually listen to. It was the ideal song to get me into Twice and introduce me to more of their discography. The lyrics talk about feeling drunk off love and how that feeling makes the whole world bright and sunny. It’s flirty and carefree and on repeat in my car every summer.

3. Love Foolish (Feel Special, 8th Ep) (2019)

Love Foolish is a fierce, iconic song that follows the struggle of being in a love-hate relationship. Twice berates themselves for falling for this toxic love and their addiction to the danger of it. Loving and hating someone simultaneously is a strange yet common emotion, making it relatable to fans. My favorite member of the group, Momo, has writing credits on this song. Her cool and collected aura comes through in the lyrics, and the song’s dance matches her energy. This song also continues to prove the diversity of Twice’s discography, with this view on love contrasting other ones they sing about.

2. Last Waltz (Formula of Love, 3rd studio album) (2021)

Last Waltz narrates the story of two lovers parting, likening their final encounter to a “last waltz”. I’m obsessed with how this song musically mimics a waltz and tells a gorgeous story. It describes the desire of wanting to stay in a specific moment forever and hold onto love even if the world is ending. The sound effect of glass shattering implies the illusion of this perfect relationship breaking. Everything about this song is genius, and I would love to see more R&B tracks from Twice.

1. Say Something (Eyes Wide Open, 2nd studio album) (2020)

Say Something is my all-time favorite Twice song. With its city pop vibes and lovely vocals, this song is very pleasant to the ear; I listen to it at least once a day. The lyrics could mean a few different things, but I take them in a straightforward sense. It’s simply about a person waiting for someone else to say something crucial, whether it be a confession of love or an admittance of hate. This person ultimately wants a clear answer, but they must be patient for it.

I’m grateful Twice introduced me to the K-pop genre. It’s become an essential part of my music taste, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them as my top artist of this year in Spotify Wrapped. Twice truly paved the way for other girl groups in K-pop, and I’m excited to see future groups build off their foundation.