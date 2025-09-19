My Top 3 Coffee Shop Inspirations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I grew up being that little girl who asked for a sip of my parents’ coffee as soon as I could talk. I wanted to understand what all the fuss was about, and knowing that I wouldn’t like it at the time, my dad let me sip his iced black coffee. He was right. I hated it. But my curiosity never wavered.

Throughout my childhood, I begged my parents to let me drink coffee because even then, I knew it was an industry I wanted to be a part of. They eventually gave in when I hit middle school — though it was mostly decaf, drowned in cream and sugar.

By the time I was 15, I was working in coffee shops, and my love for coffee, creativity, and community only grew stronger. In high school, I presented multiple business proposals for my own coffee stand, thinking it was a hypothetical plan that would never happen, but it sure as hell is real to me now.

In that light, I compiled a list of my top three coffee shop inspirations (at this present moment) that keep me wanting to keep going towards my dream of owning my own coffee shop one day.

Nitro Bar – Providence, RI

Nitro Bar is an obvious choice. If you’ve scrolled Instagram, chances are you’ve seen owner Audrey Finocchiaro—or Timmy, one of their popular baristas—creating reels that show off their drinks, merch, updates, and my personal favorite: their seasonal menus.

Nitro Bar is a relatively new coffee shop located in 3 different locations throughout Rhode Island. It was first created in 2016 by the owners Audrey Finocchiaro and Sam Lancaster. They started as a coffee cart going to any event or show that they could and were invited to get any business. In 2018, they opened their first physical coffee shop in Providence, Rhode Island.

Nitro Bar employs some of the best and most engaging social media marketing practices I have had the pleasure of interacting with. Their social media presence is not only polished but also deeply authentic. My favorite videos feature Finocchiaro interviewing employees about current popular or weirdest drinks, making them herself, and then giving us her genuine reaction.

Not only does Finnochiaro have an admirable reputation and rapid business success, but she also doesn’t hesitate to keep it real with her customers and viewers. She describes the hardships she and her husband had on their journey from a cart with little to no customers to the booming business she has today. And, Finnochiaro remains humble no matter how popular Nitro Bar has become. Every instance, there is a line out of the door before opening – Finnochiaro takes the time to thank and appreciate every single customer that goes through that door.

Their line becomes even longer when Nitro Bar drops their seasonal menu. Their creativity and innovation with the classics is phenomenal, and Finnochiaro takes us with her and her husband, Sam Lancaster, through the recipe testing decision process in hopes of creating their unbeatable seasonal menu.

Nitro Bar’s 2025 fall seasonals involve: Pumpkin Spice, Cherry Vanilla, Whipped Maple Sea Salt Latte, and a Whipped Maple Sea Salt Matcha. And I don’t know about you, but that is my dream fall rotation right there.

Dirtbag Coffee – Columbus, OH

I recently discovered Dirtbag Coffee by accident, but I must say that I am obsessed. What I love most about it is that the owner, Abigail Reeder, is only 17 years old. Dirtbag Coffee originated in (and is still currently based) in Reeder’s hometown of Columbus, OH, serving the local community one event at a time.

In one of her personal statements on Dirtbag Coffee’s Instagram, Reeder states that instead of choosing college, she chose her dream, and her passion radiates through everything she does. The most infectious and interesting part of Dirtbag Coffee is the positivity and care Reeder infuses into her business.

Another important aspect of Dirtbag Coffee that I love is Reeder’s infusion of graphic design and social listening in her branding and social media presence. Reeder is still visibly having fun with what she is doing because her joy in her creativity shines through. Reeder utilizes freehand script and sketching in her announcements, menus, and event recaps, which I think adds a personal touch to her brand.

Reeder just dropped her newest seasonal menu, including creative and popular ideas like the “Blueberry Pancake Latte” featuring blueberry syrup and maple cold foam and the “Cinnamon Roll Latte” including her housemade cinnamon syrup and maple cold foam. But those are just to name a few!

If I ever find myself in Columbus, OH, I know where I’m heading first.

Little Joy Coffee– Northfield, MN

Like Dirtbag Coffee, I stumbled across Little Joy Coffee by accident. What sets Little Joy apart from every other coffee shop I’ve explored is that Little Joy decides their seasonal menu by testing and adopting what followers and customers have initially suggested. They take suggestions from followers, test them out, share them amongst their team, and then they ultimately decide if it gets a spot on the seasonal menu. I just think that idea is super unique and awesome!

For example, their “Carrot Cake Latte” took a lot of deliberation from the owner, the team, and multiple requests from followers. They officially tested it on their Instagram on August 9th, and it made the fall menu a little more than a month later. What’s really cool about their extensive seasonal menu tasting is that for every new drink they try, they also include a recipe in their caption for followers to test out too.

Little Joy opened in 2019, and looking back at the evolution of their creativity, craft, and aesthetic, it truly is astonishing. I look forward to seeing their account pop up on my home page – I’m always intrigued to see what Little Joy Coffee is up to.

These shops remind me why I fell in love with coffee in the first place. They prove that coffee is more than a drink—it’s creativity, connection, and community.