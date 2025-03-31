My Top 10 Sitcoms To De-Stress

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Healthy habit or not, when I’m having a bad day, the number one thing I crave is a comfort TV show. In my deepest, darkest pits of sorrow, it’s reality TV that I turn to — but that’s for the heavies. For the daily struggle, my obsession with Vanderpump Rules simply isn’t sustainable — what I crave is a good ole’ situational comedy.

Whether you’re going through a breakup, a slight mid-semester mental breakdown, or a big life transition, you’ve hopefully got one constant: a subscription or a friend’s log-in to streaming services. Here are my top 10 favorite sitcoms that guarantee I feel less alone on long, hard days.

Arrested Development, Netflix

“The money is in the banana stand,” so get your bag up and watch Netflix’s Arrested Development! This show is unwaveringly funny, and the writing adds up to a grand comedic effect. You’ve got cousin-kissing, never-nudes, magicians, Saddam Hussein, jailbreaks, cornballers, and Jason Bateman. Need I entice you with more? Seriously, if you’re brain-rotted like me, this is the sitcom for you. It gets my number one spot because there is nothing like it — it’s a one-of-a-kind comedy that I can’t get from any other show on this list. You’ll have to see for yourself!

Adventure Time, Hulu

Your self-actualization assistant, Finn the Human, has so many fun episodes in store, ranging from silly and strange to profound and moving. My favorite episodes include:

“Memory of A Memory” (Season 3, Episode 3),

“What Was Missing” (Season 3, Episodes 10),

“I Remember You” (Season 4, Episode 25)

“Stakes Part 2: Everything Stays” (Season 7, Episodes 7).

Yes, my Marceline bias is showing. The heartfelt, intense backstory and complex character development in this coming-of-age story make it a timeless classic perfect for a morning cartoon session.

Abbott Elementary, Hulu

Abbott Elementary is just easy. It’s smart, it’s informative, it’s silly. The character development is golden, and you will absolutely get invested in the romances. It’s no wonder it scooped up the 2023 Golden Globe for “Best Comedy Television Series,” along with Quinta Brunson’s numerous high-brow wins and nominations. If you haven’t already delved into this hit show, now’s your time — the fourth season is currently airing, and it’s renewed for a fifth!

How I Met Your Mother, Netflix

This show brings a certain male energy to the function that may throw some viewers off, but if you stick it out through Barney’s outdated antics, it tells the tale of an undeniably romantic love story, interwoven with the (mostly) relatable lives of multiple characters in the central friend group. If you’re going through a breakup, maybe skip this one. Otherwise, it originally aired in 2005 and has nine whole seasons to offer you.

The Office, Peacock

I’ve been watching The Office for ten years. There is nothing quite like Kevin spilling his chili, Dwight botching the fire drill, or Michael hitting Meredith with his car. It’s classic television. This is another nine-seasoner with much to offer, though the first season is notoriously a bit slow (but great), and the last two seasons certainly lost direction. However, there’s a golden age of television history somewhere in the middle. It’d be a crime to make this list without The Office’s inclusion.

Sex and the City, Netflix

When everything is going wrong in my love life and I’m missing my girls, nothing makes me feel seen quite like Carrie Bradshaw frantically hopping to put her shoes on in her “tiny” apartment’s hallway (I’m a less than 300-square-footer myself — I am not sympathetic). With six backstory-driven seasons and an entire film franchise, this show is especially ripe for those who have never seen it. I’ve personally been watching Sex and the City since the re-runs played on cable TV when I was way too young. It can get pretty racy, but that should come as no shock, considering its titular characterization.

Rather than choosing to identify as a Samantha, Miranda, Charlotte, or Carrie herself, I like to view each woman as a different manifestation of embracing the many phases of life. Last year, I was feeling Miranda. This year it’s Samantha. No matter where you’re at, the show is certain to have an episode with a story that you’ll resonate with, or at the very least, some giggles and eyebrow raises.

New Girl, Hulu

“Who’s that girl?” It’s your millennial cousin’s favorite TV show! And for good reason. The antics of the New Girl friend group are irresistibly hilarious. Jessica Day is a quirky schoolteacher who comes to live with three male roommates following a tumultuous break-up with her bummy ex-boyfriend. With seven dynamic seasons, this show is perfect for anyone in their 20s craving some silly, coming-of-adulthood comedy.

Seinfeld, Netflix

Okay, hear me out: Seinfeld is not nearly as popular as it once was. Its comedy is certainly a bit outdated, and the picture isn’t crispy, but I think this show still has a lot to offer the modern viewer — especially if you’re like me, and never grew up with Seinfeld playing on the TV! The laugh tracks feel nostalgic rather than annoying, the stories feel authentic, and the character development is so well woven into the believable situational comedies that the crew finds themselves in that you hardly notice how much world-building has gone on. George, Jerry, Elaine, and Kramer are not picture-perfect individuals. They struggle with work, TV service, and many, many miscommunications. If you come home from everyday interactions feeling like “Oh god… did that just happen?” this is the sitcom for you.

Modern Family, Hulu

An admittedly problematic favorite, Modern Family always takes me back to summers spent watching cable TV at my grandmother’s house. The family dynamic of this show is fairly unique in modern sitcoms, which often favor a backdrop of the workplace or shared living spaces. If you grew up watching this show, you were likely also growing up with the characters over its whooping 11 seasons. No character remains stagnant, whether it’s the children’s physical maturation, or grown characters like Jay’s emotional growth. If you’re missing home, or childhood, or craving a sense of familial stability, Modern Family is a great pick.

That ‘70s Show, Peacock

Okay, so this is pretty much purely a nostalgia pick. I can’t say that every episode is supremely hilarious, exciting, or relevant, but they are groovy, and Red and Kitty are a hoot. The aesthetic, kooky characters, and “Hot Donna” (Laura Prepon, I love you) make this show a magnetic classic that always feels familiar no matter how much time you spend apart from it! There are 200 episodes for you to prowl through, so I suggest starting now!



With one final message, future sitcom viewers, I will bid adieu: The sitcom is designed for you, reader. Its formulaic nature should not be seen as a limitation of the genre, but rather a creative nexus for unlimited adventure and possibility within a 30 minute time-slot. Sitcoms have been entertaining American TV viewers since 1947, and I reckon there’s a high probability that one of these sitcoms will entertain you. Give them a shot and see for yourself!