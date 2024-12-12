My Review Of Sabrina Carpenter’s Netflix Special ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As soon as Sabrina Carpenter’s Netflix Special, “A Nonsense Christmas” (2024) was announced, I marked the release date in my calendar in anticipation. As a long-time fan of Ms. Carpenter, I was beyond excited for her to have her very own Netflix short film. I’ve loved watching her rise to stardom this year with the release of her latest album, “Short and Sweet.” Her talent and popularity growth are crazy and I’m thrilled she’s finally getting the recognition she deserves for her stunning vocals, charming lyrics, and fun pop presence.

I’m proud to say Carpenter did not disappoint with this Netflix special. “A Nonsense Christmas” is Carpenter’s first-ever variety music special full of holiday hits, unexpected duets, and comedic cameos. This lighthearted and upbeat watch is perfect for the holiday season. It creates a sense of nostalgia in its resemblance to 90s variety shows, and the soundtrack is a balanced blend of classic and modern winter songs. I adore Carpenter’s quick humor and wit, along with her unique aesthetic. Her vibes and energy match the winter season, and so do her style and music.

My favorite aspects of the special were the smooth transitions between skits and duets, dramatic outfit changes, and behind-the-scenes production clips. It was heartwarming to hear about Carpenter’s childhood experiences at Christmas and her craving for chocolate cake overtaking her desire for presents. Although Carpenter is a famous pop icon, moments like these remind viewers how human and relatable she is. I also love her little jokes and unserious nature. Since the special is “family-friendly” and rated TV-14, Carpenter can only curse a few times. She uses comedic timing to her advantage and drops these words “on accident.” The context makes me giggle as it portrays Carpenter as a funny and genuine person.

Carpenter’s feminine fashion fluctuates throughout the film. Two of my favorite fits are the sparkly red bodysuit (worn with fluffy red fingerless gloves and black leather boots) and the white and gold dress with feather tails. They’re both visually appealing outfits that suit Sabrina Carpenter’s physical features and color palette. They also pair well with the song selections. I was mesmerized watching her movements on my screen.

My favorite skit was an SNL-like parody about the ghosts of the past, present, and future featuring Nico Haraga, Quinta Brunson and Cara Delevingne, and my favorite duet was Carpenter and Tyla’s cover of “This Christmas” by Don Hathaway. I was pleasantly surprised by how amazing Carpenter and Tyla’s voices sound together. They blend beautifully and neither part is trying to outshine the other. It’s a simple yet powerful mix of lyrics and harmonies. I hope to see more duets from this pairing in the future. The skit was quite silly and introduced me to Hiraga and Brunson, and I’m curious to check out their work.

My sole, minor criticism of the special is the exclusion of “is it new years yet?” from Carpenter’s festive “fruitcake” (2023) album. The song is so catchy and I waited for it to play during the end credits. I believe it’s her best song on the album, so I was slightly sad she didn’t put it in the special. However, I understand her choice, and the film is still fun to watch. I want to see more unexpected collaborations between Carpenter and other artists. Her voice has a naturally sweet tone and cadence that significantly contributes to any music piece.

Carpenter’s Netflix special is a good way to relax and unwind from holiday burdens and stress. I highly recommend curling up on a comfy couch with blankets and a mug of hot cocoa to take a break and watch it.