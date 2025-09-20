My Review Of “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many Gen Z teenagers at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, I started watching anime. I got sucked into the elaborate animation styles, complex worlds, active fanbases and fun characters. I dabbled in shows and movies from every genre, ranging from romantic comedies like “Fruits Basket” to action like “Jujutsu Kaisen”. I enjoyed the variety of options and the communities formed around each piece of media. It became an interest I connected with friends and even strangers over, something bright and colorful in the dull, quarantined pandemic world.

Now, in 2025, 5 years post-pandemic, anime has become a nostalgic subject for me. I’m not ashamed or embarrassed of my nerdy interests, nor do I consider anime to be a phase. I still receive anime recommendations from my friends, and I watch them every so often. But back in the ‘real world’, I don’t have as much time to sit down and binge-watch a show. Instead of picking up an anime, I opt for a sitcom I can easily put on as background noise while I do homework. Although I miss anime, I’m not as invested in it as I once was.

One anime I could never let go of, however, is “Demon Slayer”. It’s the only show I’ve kept up with over the years as Ufotable releases new seasons and movies. Part of the reason is a testament to my friendship with Anna Chandrasekar. We started the series together, and we’re determined to finish it the same way, even though we’ll be 24 and 26 by the end of it. Another reason is the beautiful animation, combined with the skillful storytelling. Each character has a unique backstory, breathing style and development arc that fuel the plot and drive intricate and intimate relationships between them.

“Demon Slayer” follows Tanjiro Kamado, a teenage boy who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is slaughtered, and the sole survivor, his younger sister Nezuko, is turned into a demon. His goal is to find a cure for Nezuko and take down Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon king responsible for his family’s death. He joins forces with other demon slayers and the Hashiras (the strongest demon slayers) to battle demons and ultimately defeat Muzan.

“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” (2025) is the first part of a film trilogy adapting the “Infinity Castle” and “Sunrise Countdown” arcs from the manga. These movies will conclude the animated series, reaching its epic finale in 2029. I adore the Infinity Castle arc, and the movie did it justice. It explores new fighting techniques, traumatic pasts and noble deaths. This arc culminates the characters’ physical and emotional growth.

Here are some of my favorite moments/scenes from the new movie!

Warning: This article contains spoilers ahead.

1. Shinobu vs Doma

As a longtime Shinobu fan, this fight personally hurt me. However, I must admit the battle between them was inspiring and sentimental. Shinobu stumbles upon Upper Rank Two Doma’s lair, quickly recognizing him as the demon who killed her older sister, Kanae. The bittersweet tragedy of the matter is that this is a fight Shinobu simply can’t win. She’s physically smaller and weaker than Doma, a high-ranking, threatening demon. What Shinobu lacks in physical strength, she makes up for in high intelligence and knowledge of various poisons. Using this to her advantage, she tricks Doma into swallowing her so he can ingest her body’s poison. This tactic kills both her and Doma in the process.

The film only covers half of the fight, leaving the rest for the next part. We witness Shinobu’s death, but not Doma’s yet. Her plan has been set in motion, but hasn’t reached completion. Since there’s so much manga content to cover, I understand why they divided this fight. However, the cut-off felt a bit abrupt and unsatisfactory to me. I was unable to process Shinobu’s death because it was relatively unfinished. Shinobu’s backstory with her sister, though, did make me tear up. As a younger sister who would do anything for my sibling, I relate to Shinobu on some levels. I commend her courage to fight until the very end, defending the legacy of a person she cherishes.

2. Tanjiro And Giyuu VS Akaza

This fight was the star of the show! From Tanjiro learning how to enter the “Transparent World” to Giyuu awakening his Demon Slayer mark, this fight is the epitome of how much these characters have progressed and evolved. The beauty of the breathing styles really shone in this section of the movie. Giyuu’s water breathing came to life on screen in stunning ebbs and flows, while Tanjiro’s sun breathing burst out in big, blazing attacks. The sword combat details were incredible, but the heart of these scenes was Akaza’s past as a human. The suffering he endured after losing his first love, father and subsequent father figure is heart-wrenching and contextualizes his evil actions. His death suits him and arguably redeems him slightly.

3. Zenitsu VS Kaigaku

This scene came as a surprise and joy to me as someone who underestimated Zenitsu’s combat abilities. Throughout the series, Zenitsu is somewhat of a ‘scaredy-cat’. He’s the first to run from a fight, despite his role as a Demon Slayer. Zenitsu seeks out Kaigaku, confronting him for resorting to life as a demon, causing their grandpa to commit seppuku, a Japanese ritual suicide. Given his prior character choices, it’s exciting to see his ambition to win a fight, especially against an upper-rank demon. His invention of a seventh form of thunder breathing (Falming Thunder God) is rare and impressive. It proves his character is nowhere near as stagnant as it was in season one, and it was sweet to see his grandpa so proud of him, watching from the afterlife.

Although the film revolves around these three fights as central plot points, I also enjoyed the smaller scenes and side quests. The audience gets a glimpse of Mitsuri and Obanai’s relationship as he vows to protect her in this dangerous “Infinity Castle”, leaving her a blushing mess. The Ubuyashiki family and the crows are other interesting characters, working tirelessly to map out the castle and locate where Muzan is hiding.

“Demon Slayer” is a well-balanced shonen series set in an intriguing world full of layered characters. It incorporates humorous and serious aspects, enticing audiences of all ages and interests. I recommend it to anyone new to or familiar with anime due to its broad appeal.

The next movie set to release in 2027 will close out the Infinity Castle arc. Life two years from now may look very different for me, but if one thing remains the same, it’s me sitting in the theater waiting to see what happens next for Tanjiro and the Hashiras.