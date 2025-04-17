The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I was always very insecure about my body. I hated how I looked and would try to cover up as much as possible so I didn’t draw attention to myself. I had always loved tattoos, how they looked, and how everyone with tattoos seemed to love their bodies. So, on my 18th birthday, I decided I was going to get my very first tattoo. I got the outline of my home state, Texas, tattooed on the inside of my arm. Looking back, I could’ve done better for a first tattoo, but I still love it. After my first tattoo, I felt a shift in my confidence. I wanted people to see my tattoo, and I was proud of it. I began learning more about the different styles of tattoos, and I fell in love with the fine line design and black and grey style.

I’m from Austin, a very tattoo-friendly city. There are dozens and dozens of places in my hometown where you can get a tattoo. I was always surrounded by tattoo culture, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I have tattoos on my arms, thighs, and ribs. When I was in high school, I would always try to cover my body, but now, I notice I’m more excited for the warmer months so I can wear shorts and a t-shirt and show off my tattoos.

For the first time in 21 years, I can truly say I love my body, and honestly, a lot of that credit goes to my tattoos. People are always telling me they love my tattoos or that I have pretty tattoos, and I would be lying if I said that didn’t make me feel good about myself. I probably wouldn’t be writing this if I only had one tattoo. I’m now 21 and I have 17 tattoos, with many more to come. Eventually, I would like to have a full sleeve when I have more money.

It would take hours to describe every single tattoo of mine, but my personal favorite is a dragonfly on the back of my arm. It’s intricate and detailed, and I get compliments on it almost daily. It was a flash tattoo I saw on Instagram, but I had already wanted a dragonfly tattoo for years, so I took it as a sign and got it. It’s honestly hard to have a favorite because I love them all.

Each tattoo of mine has a deep personal meaning. One of my favorite tattoos is of my childhood dog’s ears on my arm. It is a fine line style tattoo and outlines his ears. I think it’s the cutest thing ever, and was a great way to memorialize my childhood dog, who was my soul dog for 14 years. My parents adopted him right after my first birthday, and he didn’t pass away until I was 15. He was a huge part of my childhood, so every time I look at it, it reminds me of him, and it makes my day a little bit better.

Another tattoo of mine that I love is of an orchid and rosemary woven together. My mom’s favorite flower is an orchid — she always had one in her house growing up, so I got the orchid for her. As for the rosemary, my grandmother would always use it in her recipes, so I got it to represent her. The tattoo makes me think of both of them, two of my biggest supporters, and it gives me so much comfort. I’m so far from home, so it feels like they’re always with me. My grandma and mom love the tattoo and I was told it’s “classy.”

I have always loved the culture behind tattoos and the way they look, so it was no surprise to anyone that I decided to get tattoos the second I turned 18. People told me I would struggle to find a job or deal with judgment. Thankfully, this wasn’t true. I’ve never had any issue finding a job because of my tattoos. I’ve also never had people make any negative comments on my tattoos, I’ve only received compliments.

Having tattoos has made me comfortable in my skin. I feel confident enough to wear shorts, which wasn’t something I could do in the past. I finally feel pretty and confident with who I am. I’m so excited to get more tattoos in the future, and I already have several planned out. Tattoos are so beautiful, and they tell someone’s story, which is incredible. Yes, tattoos are permanent, but I am happy that they are.