My Favorite Fall Drinks 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall gives a special aroma that makes getting a seasonal fun drink a necessity. It might be because of the chilly weather or the changing of leaves, but treating myself at least once a week to a fun drink has become a part of my schedule. From hot to iced, these drinks are seasonal necessities you must try on your next coffee run.

Chai Tea Latte

I love a good chai that can be taken hot or iced. Chais are easily customizable, as you can change the milk, add certain syrups, etc. One of my favorites is adding apple syrup to a chai, it adds such a fun subtle touch. No matter what, chai has a great cinnamon spice that consistently feels like fall.

Hot Apple Cider

Hot apple cider is always a classic, especially at night time or early in the morning. The chilly fall weather makes it perfect to enjoy a hot drink. This is one of my favorite drinks to get especially when I am at a pumpkin patch, or any classic fall event.

Iced Brown Sugar Oat milk Latte



There’s something about brown sugar that adds such a perfect fall touch to classic coffee. Brown sugar also adds a subtle sweetness, which is specifically very important to me, as I don’t love the bitterness of coffee. Personally, I like my latte iced even in colder weather, but this is a great classic that could be taken hot or iced.

Iced Cranberry Lemonade



This is the perfect sweet and tangy drink that you can enjoy at any part of the day. The cranberries add a perfect tang to a classic lemonade while giving it the fall color and flavor. It is also perfect seasonally as cranberries are perfectly ripe in the fall.

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte



Consider it basic, but a pumpkin spice latte is always a classic. Pumpkin is a need this time of year and is always a classic necessity, I love pairing it with a pumpkin pastry as well- It so puts me in the mood for the colder weather.

These are some of my must-try drinks this time of year, becoming classic staples I have to get annually. You can make them at home or get them pretty much at any local coffee shop. Personally, I love making them at home so I can control the balance of the additives to some classic drinks, they all add their own fall specialties that fit just perfectly. These drinks get me in the fall mood, excited for the cold weather, warmer clothes, and fun fall activities to do. On your next coffee shop or grocery run you should definitely try!