My Favorite Books Of 2025

If you know me, you know how much I enjoy reading. I have always loved all sorts of books — from fantasy to mystery to romance novels, I will be down to read them. So far this year, I have read 22 books, and I have plenty of book recommendations. These are some of my favorites that I’ve read this year.

In my opinion, this book is crucial for all women to read. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood is a dystopian novel set in a future where the United States government has been replaced by the Republic of Gilead. Women in this dystopian society have no rights, where fertile women are forced to become “handmaids.” The main character is one of these handmaids, and it follows her and other women’s stories. This is also a book series and I would highly recommend reading the entire series. I read the whole series in a week. Out of all the books on the list, this one is probably the most intellectual.

I cannot talk about this book enough — it literally became a hyperfixation of mine. The Women on Platform Two written by Laura Anthony is the ultimate feminist and female empowerment book. This book switches timelines, one being from the perspective of a woman in modern times, who is struggling with the idea of having children. The other point of view is set in 1970s Dublin, Ireland, where all forms of birth control are illegal, and two women want to put a stop to that. This book addresses the struggles that women had to go through to gain access to birth control, and discusses how just because you are a woman, it does not mean you have to have children and it should be your choice. If I had to pick a favorite book on this list, it would be this one!

If you love a good mystery or thriller, this one is for you. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides, will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time. I read this book in one sitting. This is the type of book where, right where you think you figured out the plot, there is another twist! The book follows a therapist trying to find out the truth about a patient who has refused to speak since she murdered her husband. Without giving too much away, I can say that this book is absolutely insane. The author also has several other books, all of which are amazing, so I recommend checking him out!

Huge trigger warning for this book as the central theme revolves around a young girl struggling with alcoholism. The Glass Girl, by Kathleen Glasgow, is a haunting read. This book shows the real world struggles people have to go through with alcoholism, and the steps they have to take to get to recovery. The main character, a 15-year-old girl, is sent to rehab, and we watch her struggle with recovery and everything that happens in between. This book is sad, but I still would recommend it if you are in a headspace to read a book with heavy themes.

Now, I know these have been popular for a while, but I just got into the ACOTAR series over the summer. A Court of Thorns and Roses, by Sarah J. Maas, is for the girlies who like a good fantasy book, with a little bit of romance sprinkled in as well. I love books that create an entire world around them. The book follows a 19-year-old human girl, who is forced to go to the faerie lands after killing a wolf where her life will be changed forever. This series has five books. I just started the fourth, and so far, every single book has been so good, but of course, you have to start with the first book in the series. I will say, the beginning of this book is a bit slow because of how much world building there is, but once it gets going, it is so good. Trust me, it’s worth it.

These five books are my most highly rated books of 2025 — I would reread each of these books. There is nothing better than sitting down and reading a book, so I hope I was able to influence your reading list for the rest of 2025.