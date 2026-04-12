My Earth Day In Song

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many, Earth Day is a day of appreciation for our unique planet. For some, it is a time for reflection, whether that means reminiscing or even mourning. For others, it may pass as just another day of the week. For me, it is a little bit of it all.

It’s the warmth of the sun on my skin after swimming in the chilly ocean. It’s the sound of a babbling brook lulling me to sleep in a tent tucked into the mountains. It’s the smell of a campfire as I stuff myself with s’mores and laugh with my friends in the woods. It’s the taste of my grandmother’s herbs in her wild garden. But it’s also the heaviness of knowing how fragile all of it is — how easily it could slip through our fingers.

This playlist lives somewhere between these feelings, between awe and nostalgia, between exploration and serenity. These songs feel like Earth. So whether you use this Earth Day to admire, reflect, or mentally escape into a specific landscape, here are some songs to help you feel it all with me.

“Morning Has Broken” by Cat Stevens

Start your Earth Day with a song that’s literally about greeting a brand-new day on this bright, magnificent planet. Praise the sun as it rises once more, thank the oxygen for filling your lungs, and cherish each and every small miracle waiting for you before your feet even touch the floor. Let yourself move forward with gratitude, because this is about as lucky as any of us will ever be.

“Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver

Next, let John Denver transport you into the heart of the Rockies. Even if you’ve never set foot in Colorado, he carries you there — into clear skies where eagles soar, shooting stars streak, jagged mountains rise, and sparkling lakes shimmer. He sings of the beauty that’s too easy to take for granted, and the harm humans can bring to it, giving the song a bittersweet edge. It’s an undeniable reminder to notice what’s around you and hold it close.

“Sailing” by Christopher Cross

Ah, yes, the smooth sound of yacht rock that perfectly captures the bliss of being alone on the water. This song sweeps you away from the noise and pressures of daily life, into a quiet space of peace and tranquility that only the open sea can provide. It’s so effortlessly calming that it works whether you’re actually drifting on an ocean breeze or simply closing your eyes and letting your mind float there.

“Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell

If you’ve never experienced the magic of the sweet, sweet American South, let this song take you there. Warm breezes, star-filled skies, and the soothing sounds of the night pull you into a world so vivid, you don’t want to leave — or for the song to end. It’s a celebration of gentle, simple beauty that lingers long after the music fades.

“Big Yellow Taxi” by Joni Mitchell

Finally, Joni Mitchell turns a sharp, unforgiving eye on our impact on the planet. With every note, she reminds us that paving over paradise comes at an expensive cost, warning that, “you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.” It’s a song that sees us, demands our attention, and leaves a lasting nudge to step up and protect the precious natural world around us.

Let these songs remind you of what’s around you — the skies, the mountains, the oceans, the serene moments. Pay attention closely, because Earth is always singing; we just have to listen. We have to choose not to tune it out.