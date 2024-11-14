The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite times of the year is when the Spotify Wrapped comes out, a marketing campaign that gives you an overview of your music listening throughout the past year.

I am a diehard Spotify fan—if I were to wake up the next morning and see that they raised their monthly prices by $50, I would still pay it. Part of it is because I’ve grown up using Spotify, so its interface and features are so familiar to me, but a large part of it is also the Spotify Wrapped I get to see on Dec. 1. I love tracking analytics and listening history, so it’s perfect that the platform already does it for me.

Every year I try to make a list of predictions based on what I think my listening history was. I do think that this year was a bit odd music wise—I abandoned my usual most listened to artists for new albums and more pop genres—so I’m curious to see how right (or wrong) I am this year. Below are my Spotify Wrapped 2024 predictions.

Top Artists:

Gracie Abrams Benson Boone Noah Kahan Palace Sabrina Carpenter

I think it’s impossible for my top artist not to be Gracie Abrams. As she landed second on my list last year, this year I was listening to her non-stop, especially with her new album releasing this summer. I would bet a serious amount of money that she’s my top pick. As for the rest…I have zero clue. I wouldn’t be surprised if my prediction is exactly correct or if none of them even made the cut. Other than Gracie Abrams, I feel like my other most listened to artists were pretty even, making it tough to call. If I’m correct, however, Benson Boone, Palace, and Sabrina Carpenter would all be new additions.

Other possibilities:

Metro Boomin

Billie Eilish

Mt. Joy

Top Songs:

“Slow It Down” by Benson Boone “Sharpest Tool” by Sabrina Carpenter “Death Wish Love” by Benson Boone “I Knew It, I Know You” by Gracie Abrams “Country” by Racoma

This category is a similar story to my top artist prediction. I can guarantee, without a doubt, that “Slow It Down” will be my top song (since I truly never stopped playing it on repeat). However, I listened to so many other songs throughout the year that all these options could be right or wrong. Because I have a habit of playing songs on repeat, I know for a fact that any song that makes it on the list will have been listened to well over 200 times. Last year, my top song “3DB” by Richy Mitch and the Coalminers was played 564 times.

Other possibilities:

“Donna” by the Lumineers

“Get On” by Racoma

“Socks” by Dominic Fike

“Alaska” by Maggie Rogers

“Anyone But You” by Still Woozy

Minute Count:

93,000

In 2023, I was working a remote internship and traveling quite often, which played a huge factor in my listening minutes being so high at 105,000 minutes. This year, I don’t think I made it close to the 100k listening mark. I was, in some ways, more active this year and doing things that didn’t require music, while also writing quite a bit less than previous years. Honestly, there’s a chance I’m still overshooting with 93,000, but only time will tell!

Top Genre:

Pop, Indie Pop, Folk-Pop

More than ever, my music taste has transferred over to pop and folk, starting to take over what I would call the indie genre. Artists like Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish have really added to my pop listening, but Noah Kahan, Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners, and other small folk artists have added a lot too. Despite the slight change in listening behavior, I have a feeling the genres will continue to be similar, mostly due to the fact that I’m not sure what artists classify in which genres.

What Has Changed?

This year, I found my music listening to go through many different phases. There was the acoustic singer-songwriter phase, the soft EDM phase, the pure pop phase, the Gracie Abrams phase (yes, she’s her own phase), and more. I think these phases are what makes it harder to guess what my top artists and songs are, as they’re all dependent on the phase that they were listened to during.

Also, as selfish as it is, I hate listening to super popular artists. I like listening to ‘underground’ artists that no one knows, so I can show other people how good they are. This year a lot of my music has been pretty mainstream, but I’m trying to change my mindset and see it as a positive thing. That just means I have more people to talk about music with, and people obviously like the artist for a reason.

New Feature:

Every year, the Spotify Wrapped team puts out a new feature—one year it was your music aura and another was the music location that you most related to. I think it would be fun to have future predictions based on your year of listening, or even something horoscope related. Astrology is a big thing these days, they should start to play into it.

Funny/Random:

And as always, my music taste isn’t just one genre; there are plenty of songs and artists I find myself listening to that are out of my normal wheel house. Here are just a few artists and songs that are worth mentioning to round out my musical profile.

“Bleed” by The Kid LAROI

Old Shawn Mendes songs

Approximately 10 songs from Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology”

“We Still Don’t Trust You” by Metro Boomin and Future

Tems

Stay tuned for the release of Spotify Wrapped at the end of the month!