Music Holds Power – Power To Enlighten, That Is

Media has always been made to represent the time and place in which we exist. This definition of time and place lies within socioeconomic and sociopolitical contexts, and is extremely relevant to the consumption of such as well.

In times of injustice, music has been a prominent medium for this type of media. And although the many songs have been created to represent their specific time and place, we can see their relevance stretch throughout time.

“Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder accompanies a classic funk beat with lyrics outlining the political tensions of the Vietnam War occurring at the time of its release in 1973. Though lyrics throughout the song also represent individual growth, the song mentions general hypocrisies within political powers.

“People, keep on learning / Soldiers, keep on warning”

“Powers keep on lying / While your people keep on dying”

These lyrics are more than relevant in today’s political climate as the U.S., along with its close allies, continues to engage in international attacks. We see “soldiers, keep on warning” represented in specific instances, such as the self-immolation of U.S. airman, Aaron Bushnell.



On Feb. 25, 2026, Bushnell livestreamed as he set himself on fire outside of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. This act was meant to protest the Israel-Palestine war that the U.S. has heavily funded. Much like Stevie Wonder’s lyrics describe, this instance was a soldier warning and telling Americans that he and others will no longer be complicit in genocide.

“Electric Avenue” is one of those ’80s classics that everyone knows. To my surprise, the song represents many important sociopolitical themes that were relevant to the United Kingdom at the time.

Released in 1982, the song was inspired by the 1981 Brixton Riot. The Brixton Riot took place in Brixton, London, and was a result of high tensions between Black youth and white police presence.

After 13 Black youths died in a fire at a house party in January of 1981, the public determined the fire to be arson, while authorities said it was accidental. Protests spilled out onto the streets in reaction to the perceived inadequate investigation. The leaders of these protests were eventually arrested for their involvement. These arrests caused even more of a public reaction, and led to the Brixton Riot on April 10-12 of 1981.

“Now in the street, there is violence / And a lots of work to be done”

“Who is to blame in one country? / Never can get to the one / Dealing in multiplication / And they still can’t feed everyone, oh no”

Grant witnessed the riots himself. He felt it was important to write this song as a wake-up call for the high unemployment rates, poverty, and disproportionate police brutality that Black folk were experiencing in London.

Both systemic disadvantages for the Black community, as well repressed protests, are still prevalent today. We especially see the issue of repressed protests exemplified through the increased violence from border patrol agents at anti-I.C.E. protests.

“Cloud Nine” by The Temptations sounds like a typical song about psychedelic drug use.

“Depressed and downhearted / I took to Cloud Nine”

“You ain’t got no responsibility / (Cloud Nine) / And every man, every man is free / (Cloud Nine) / And you’re a million miles from reality”

The lyrics sound like one is escaping to a narcotic reality, but really, the sound was just heavily influenced by psychedelia groups like Sly & The Family Stone. The song is truly about escaping life’s harsh realities in general — especially a reality based in poverty and financial hardships.

The U.S. thrives on capitalistic systems that have and will always place vulnerable and marginalized groups into poverty, or at least into the lower class. This song outlines these economic struggles, stating that, “You see, I was born and raised / In the slums of the city / It was a one room shack that slept / Ten other children beside me / We hardly had enough food / Or room to sleep.”

This reality isn’t rare. According to the United States Census Bureau, about 36.8 million people lived below the poverty line in 2023. This statistic has exponentially grown when we compare it to the 25 million people in poverty at the time of the song’s release.



“Cloud Nine” is just one of the many songs created out of unequal, socioeconomic experiences. Despite the influx of media produced from financial hardships, we can see that no substantial change has been made.

So what?

Music is constantly used as a time capsule for sociopolitical and economic problems that the world has undergone. Growing up in school, we all were told that we learn history so that we don’t repeat it. My question is: why aren’t we listening to and learning from the music that has been used to convey the emotions of each time? After all, emotion is what moves people into action.