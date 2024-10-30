Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Even though Francis Ford Coppola has been thinking about Megalopolis for decades, it only recently hit mainstream pop culture— and it hit with a bang. As a notorious trailer-avoider I was diligent to stay away from any media that came out, however, this was harder to accomplish this time around as Megalopolis was stirring up controversy and attention that I couldn’t avoid. Never had there been such a vast divide between an audience, half of which left the theater in disgust and the other half leaving in love. 

Despite Coppola pouring over $100 million of his own money into this latest endeavor, the movie only reaped a weak $7 million at the box office. This is in part due to the spread of the film’s most memorable moments across Instagram and TikTok, its already irregular and chopped up scenes skewered into five second clips make a perfect consolidated form of entertainment for those scrolling through their social media apps. You might have seen what I’m talking about, the most notable of which being Adam Driver’s “So go back to the club” quote. I could argue that this is a misrepresentation of the film, yet, it perfectly and ironically captures the entire atmosphere– that being, quite literally, the club. 

Disorienting, fluctuating, hilarious, and shocking, technically there’s something in there for everyone to enjoy. However, put in the context of Shakespearean dialogue and surrealist visuals, these presumably well thought out ideas came off as clownish and superficial. As many times as I was drawn into what was happening on screen– flashy costumes, gaudy characters, drag Shia LaBeouf— there were an equal amount of moments that had me rolling my eyes in either cringe or confusion. 

Easily the messiest and unconcerned movie I’ve seen in, well, ever, it was an impressive yet nauseating feat to see pulled off on screen, tallying up to a whopping two hour and 18 minute runtime. For the first half of the movie, its chaotic and careless nature drew me in, as I couldn’t believe someone had spent the time to write out the scenes I was watching. As I watched a virginal Grace Vanderwall (former America’s Got Talent sweetheart) perform a floating song performance in an Athenian-esque arena, however, this over-the-top spectacle began to wear off on me. 

With many plot lines that faded out in the background of sexy charming characters or outlandish futuristic cityscapes (that unfortunately looked far too CGI for any enjoyment) after too long a lack of a substantial plot, I had to relinquish any hope for cinematic enjoyment in lieu of experiencing something I can’t quite put into words, absurd and amorphous. 

This isn’t to say I wouldn’t warn off viewers completely, but I do err on the side of caution when recommending it. If you’re into the funky, experimental, absurd, or you just like Adam Driver, then I say give it a shot. It’s worth forming an opinion on, which I can guarantee you’ll have after seeing this behemoth of a movie.

Olivia Neilly

CU Boulder '26

Olivia is a junior and is entering her second year of writing for Her Campus CU Boulder. She has also recently joined the executive editorial team and enjoys engaging with a wider palette of articles written by all members. Olivia is a double major in Molecular Biology and English Literature. She is involved in neurobiological science research on campus, and after graduating she plans to pursue an MD/PhD. She is also an executive board member for The American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative and volunteers her time to increase outreach and de-stigmatize lung cancer. When Olivia isn't studying, she enjoys reading fiction, journaling, and drinking coffee at local cafes. She is a huge film buff, and her current favorites are La La Land, Silence of the Lambs, and Carrie. While walking to class you'll likely find Queen, Green Day, or NPR playing in her ear. Olivia is excited to continue publishing work that explores topics ranging from science disciplines, literature, politics, and current cultural opinions.