March Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the month again where I describe the media I’ve been obsessed with for the past however many days. I will say that with the spring time comes a big shift for a lot of people — usually going outside more, some semblance of peace, and the feeling of time going by so quickly. That’s how I feel, anyway. Without further ado, here is my list of favorite things from the month of March!

The Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy

I had read these books when I was in second grade, and when the TV series got adapted, I watched after it ended and was promptly inspired to read the books, and I finished each book in one day. And let me tell you, you get so much more insight into all of the characters and their thought processes. For some reason, I’m a complete sucker for love triangles and love stories in general. This one includes a lightheartedness about it that I think fully encapsulates teenage love and how it feels, which makes me giddy every time I think about it. Notably, I think that Belly might be one of the most accurate teenage girls ever, even at 20 years old I found myself relating to the way she would articulate her thoughts. If you’re in need of a light read with love and some melodrama, I recommend this series. Also, just Conrad Fisher.

Invincible Season Four

Invincible is a series I’ve watched since it was rather niche, and watching a new season (almost) every year in the spring has become a routine for me. Admittedly, this series is most definitely not for anyone who has a weak stomach, but I really like pretty much any compelling superhero story, and Invincible does an incredible job of bringing a realistic teenage boy superhero story to life in such a fresh way that is fairly dissimilar to the Marvel and DC storylines we all know (and love). I definitely recommend it for anyone who doesn’t mind a bit of gore and is in need of a new superhero TV series with complex characters.

“Helium” by Glass Animals

Dreamland by Glass Animals is an album that changed little 15-year-old Nyssa’s life, and forever made an impact on my music taste overall. As a result, I find myself coming back to this album nearly six years later and feeling the same way I did at 15 — bittersweet, nostalgic, and hopeful. “Helium” is a song I think is really similar to the Melodrama album by Lorde in that the song’s production evokes such a feeling I can really only equate to the feeling of teenagedom as a whole.

“Coming Up Roses” by Harry Styles

It would be rather unlike me if I didn’t mention Styles’ new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. As a longtime Harry fan, I don’t know if this was my favorite album from the One Direction alumni, but “Coming Up Roses” is a completely different story. This song elicits such a strong feeling from me because of how Styles first positioned the song in an interview with Zane Lowe, by saying, “not everything has to last forever in order for itself to be special.” Even though it’s kind of a simplistic idea, I think it’s a good reminder, especially when you’re college-aged and constantly going through changes in life and relationships that welcome a revolving door of people in and out of your life.

“This Love” by Taylor Swift

Again, it would not be a media list if I didn’t include at least one Taylor Swift song. “This Love” might be one of, if not the most, underrated love songs by Swift. The song itself doesn’t demonstrate a big, extravagant love with a prince charming figure in it, but instead develops the idea of a steady and realistic love. Honestly, it reminds me most of Belly and Conrad and how love will come back to you when it’s supposed to, not when you most want it to. A good listen for my pondering girls.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Before the Oscars, I decided I wanted to watch this movie in particular because of Rose Byrne’s nomination for best actress, and I went in blind. This movie definitely felt like a typical A24 movie, with the grotesqueness, unique plotline, and suffocating (in a good way!) sound effects. As a person who is most definitely not interested in having kids, this movie made me feel such a range of emotions. At the forefront was definitely simultaneous anger and sadness at the current unsustainable, demanding, and impossible expectations of mothers in the current day. As the audience, we watch the main character have a surplus of problems thrown at her with no support system and only judgement from those around her in every aspect of her life while having to be a good mother to her only child. This unrelenting, yet what I imagine to be very realistic, story about motherhood, was incredibly eye opening and I would say a must watch for everyone.

Kevin Langue

I usually don’t include my YouTube videos in this, but I’ve been invested in the Kevin Langue channel for a minute now. Each panelist — Denny Love, Herman Wrice, Aaron Branch, and Kevin Langue — is so funny and I highly recommend watching a video or two or listening to some of their standups. I think it’s so rare to see a group of people with as much comedic chemistry between one another, and I find that the usual 30 minute video is incredibly easy and entertaining to watch despite my extremely short attention span.

Honestly as I make this list every month, I find that I should be watching more media and definitely diversifying my music palate, but I like reflecting on my favorites from each month and articulating why I like what I consume nonetheless. Next month I definitely plan on making it to at least 10 different medias I haven’t listed in the past. So, until next time.