Luxo The Lamp’s Newest Masterpiece: A Review Of Pixar’s ‘Hoppers’ 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can’t name a single Pixar movie that I don’t adore. The studio is responsible for animated masterpiece after masterpiece with movies like Cars, Monsters Inc, Up, Toy Story, Inside Out, and so many more. Most recently, they released Hoppers directed by Daniel Chong. Pixar is lauded for its successes, but ever since the pandemic in 2020, its original movies have been facing a merciless struggle in the box office.

Before Hoppers, the latest release from the studio was Elio, which did an all-time low for Disney of $21 million in its first weekend. Prior to that, Elemental was holding strong at the bottom of Disney’s box office list with a $30 million opening weekend box office debut, though Elemental ultimately found its audience and picked up pace over time. Even with the successes of franchise installments like Inside Out 2, the future of animated film was looking bleak on paper. In March of 2026, Pixar came back swinging, proving just why they are — and will continue to be — a beloved, powerhouse animation studio.

Hoppers debuted with about $46 million in domestic box offices and was set on a trajectory to make over $500 million worldwide, marking Pixar’s strongest debut weekend since the absolute tearjerker of a movie that was Coco in 2017.

But what makes this movie so attractive?

I wasn’t sure quite what to expect going into this movie, but boy was I blown away. The movie follows Mabel, a lover of animals, as she fights to protect and revive the ecosystem of a beloved forest glade as the mayor attempts to raze it to build a highway system — sounding familiar, anyone?

The movie does a brilliant job of tackling the issue of urbanization and its lasting impact on the natural world, placing an emphasis on the idea that we are all — humans, animals, trees, lakes, etc. — members of the same community, relying on each other to live in a balance that allows everyone a chance to thrive. It elegantly addresses the ever-growing issue of the destruction of natural environments, drawing in viewers of every age.

The theater I was in was full of kids, as to be expected, but, to my shock and joy, the number of adults in the theater outnumbered that of the children. And many of them were there without their kids accompanying them. The movie takes on a fantastical element with Mabel “hopping” into the robotic body of a beaver and essentially infiltrating the animal kingdom in an attempt to save it. The movie has an incredible message and story, yes, but it’s the development of it that really sells it. The animation is incredible, as is to be expected from Pixar, and the voice cast is a delight as they portray a wildly entertaining cast of characters that will have you crying, laughing, and gasping all the way through.

It’s clear as you watch the movie that everyone who worked on it poured their heart and soul into its making. From the script to the production, the movie really nailed that Pixar feeling: slightly batty, inspiringly thought-provoking, and just an all around delightful watch. I was pleasantly confounded by how much the movie really hit me, making me think and keeping me enraptured every second. The power of animation is, in my opinion (one I hope others share), incredibly underplayed and discredited. Yes, the movie is designed primarily for a younger audience, but it has something for everyone. I would go so far as to say that it is targeting everyone. I think a large portion of our adult population would benefit greatly from watching it.

Hoppers received a whopping 94% on the “tomoatometer” from Rotten Tomatoes, a score of 7.4/10 on IMDB, and a “popcornmeter” audience score of 93% on Fandango. After seeing it, I have to say, it’s incredibly well deserved. This movie came out in an era that desperately needs its themes of unity, empathy, and care for this planet that we cohabitate with so many other living beings. I would be lying if I said it didn’t pull a few tears from me. If you have a free moment, hop on over to your local theater and give it a shot. I promise you won’t be disappointed.