If you’re a reality tv show lover like me, I’m sure that you’ve already seen the newest season of the hit Netflix series, Love Is Blind. Personally, I’ve been watching Love Is Blind since the first season in 2020, and have watched every single drama-filled season since. The entire concept of people getting engaged solely based on an emotional connection, and not a physical one intrigues me — though I’m not completely sold on the concept even after eight seasons. My favorite thing to do every time a new season comes out is to predict which engaged couples will say “I do” after the end of the season and which will say “I don’t.” I have so many opinions about this season that I wanted to share them with other Love Is Blind fanatics as well.

Spoilers ahead for season eight starts now.

Monica & Joey

The first couple to get engaged this season was Monica and Joey. During the show, I was not surprised when they were the first to get engaged because from the moment they met, it felt like a match made in heaven. They’re both a bit quirky, nerdy, and goofballs but could also be comfortable enough in the other to open up about some pretty deep things.

In my opinion and Love Is Blind expertise, the only issue that I could see arising in this relationship is the opinion of their friends and family. Especially with Monica being of Latin descent, as past seasons have seen some pretty opinionated Latino families (Nancy’s family in season three). They both stated that they are very family-oriented and I do feel like their families could easily persuade one or the other to see something negative in the other person or create doubt in the idea of getting married to this person so quickly. However, solely based on how quickly they dropped everyone else in the pods for each other, not really even attempting to date anyone else, I’m predicting that this couple is going to say “I do” at the altar and end the season married.

Sara & Ben

The next couple to get engaged in the pods this season was Sara and Ben. Now, what I think is very interesting about their relationship is that Sara highly considered breaking up with Ben because when asked his political beliefs and his opinion on the Black Lives Matter movement — which Sara stated was very important to her — he said that he “doesn’t get involved with those things.”

Sara felt very conflicted and told the other girls that she doesn’t want to be burdened with needing to educate him on things like politics or social movements. She was also disheartened because she has a queer sister and Ben had made it clear that he was religious, but did state that he would support Sara’s sister.

I can see this becoming a very large issue in Ben and Sara’s relationship, especially when you bring both of their families into perspective; Ben, coming from a religious family, going to church every Sunday; and Sara, coming from a completely different background that is highly personal due to her sister’s identity as a queer woman.

Another thing that I could definitely see ruining this relationship is that last year, a TikToker by the handle @hopeyoufindyourdad, but real name is Andra, made a tiktok explaining her major concerns with the upcoming season since she lives in Minneapolis where this season got it’s singles from. In her TikTok she doesn’t name any names, but many people have speculated that the man she is talking about is Ben, especially when she said, “it makes me sick to my stomach to see people lie to people about wanting to get married just to be on television.”

In the preview of the next few episodes of this season, viewers see Sara bringing up a TikTok to Ben, and many believe that it’s Andra’s video. Taking all of this into consideration, I personally think that Ben and Sara will not even make it to the altar or Sara will say “I don’t.”

Dave & Lauren

The third couple that got engaged was Dave and Lauren. Personally, Dave is one of my least favorite people this season. A major contributor to that fact is that the first thing the audience learns about him is that he has been, quote, a “jerk to women” in the past. He says that this is due to the fact that he works in medical aesthetics, aka plastic surgery, and is constantly surrounded by botox, lip filler, and overall people telling women what they should look like.

Dave swears that he chose to come on Love Is Blind to challenge himself to push away that shallowness and allow himself to find love within someone’s heart, not their physical appearance, though I’m not convinced. Lauren, a school curriculum writer, however does believe him and begins to fall in love with Dave and he ultimately chooses her over another contestant that he had a connection with, Molly (who says that she’s never had a boyfriend before, but I’m not convinced about this either), and they get engaged.

Personally, I don’t think that Dave has done the inner work needed to change his beliefs on women’s physical appearance. He continues to seem very shallow to me and I see small moments where he makes a sexist comment that seems to go over many people’s heads. Lauren has already had to tell him that he can be mean at times to which he always replies, “I’m joking,” (insert eyeroll emoji).

I also believe that Dave’s family is going to get in the way as he has been open about how his older sister was not happy with him going on the show as she believes that none of the women would be good enough for him. With all of that being said, I don’t even think that Dave and Lauren will make it to the altar, and if they do, I think one of them will say, “I don’t.”

Daniel & Taylor

The fourth couple that got engaged was Daniel and Taylor. This couple seemed to only have eyes for one another from the very first day of dates. They connected on many levels, including religion, family, and even their shared love for Christmas. Daniel had told Taylor that he believed in the experiment because he has a blind sister who loves without ever needing to see what the other person looked like, so if she could do it, why couldn’t he.

While in the pods, they both shared a lot of personal information, finding comfort in each other, and Taylor felt the love almost immediately. She loved how when he would talk about their future together, he would use terms like “the mother of my children,” or “we’ll deal with it together,” which made her feel like she would be safe with him. They got engaged without any drama from other contestants because they truly only cared about what the other person thought — not what was being said from other contestants.

The only hiccup that Daniel and Taylor had was that after they saw each other, Taylor felt a pit in her stomach that said that she had seen him before. She began to spiral, swearing that a few months before the show started filming, Daniel had followed her on Instagram, which not only includes photos of what she looks like, but also included personal information that she had shared with Daniel, meaning that if he had followed her, he would’ve known all of it from the start.

The producers allowed Taylor to access her phone to check if Daniel had ever followed her, since he had denied it, and thankfully, he hadn’t. Even though Taylor felt very apologetic, Daniel told her that he understood her wariness. I think that they’re a couple that almost rivals that of Lauren and Cameron from season one, who are still together. They seem to agree on so many levels that truly matter: religion, family, kids, etc. I can definitely see this couple making it to the altar and both saying, “I do.”

Devin & Virginia

Last, but not least, the fifth couple to get engaged was Devin and Virginia. This couple honestly shocked me because on episode one I was very convinced that if Devin was going to get engaged it would be with another contestant namedBrittany. Devin and Brittany connected on so many shared experiences, mostly surrounding their love for basketball. But that relationship ended up not working out, and so Devin turned to another connection he had with Virginia, an NBA-dancer turned doctor. They found themselves connecting over small things, like the fact that they had attended the same high school and how they both want to have a large family. Devin said that he knew Virginia was the one because when he told her about his past troubles with addiction, she didn’t judge him, and instead declared that she would do whatever she needed to help him.

This couple confuses me a bit. I think that they’re very cute together and definitely share a lot of the same ideals and beliefs, but I just don’t know how I feel about the fact that Devin was so sure about Brittany for so long, until he decided that he couldn’t get past the fact that Brittany has had past romantic relationships with women. I also think that Virginia is a bit too out of Devin’s league, not physically, but emotionally. She’s a doctor after all and he’s a high school JV basketball coach. This is also why I wasn’t shocked when she brought up the idea of a prenup, but Devin was. However, they do seem to fit together like puzzle pieces and I’m not one to say the woman in a relationship can’t be the breadwinner. But if I do have to make a decision, I personally am going to say that Devin and Virginia will make it to the altar, but they will say, “I don’t.”

I’m very excited to see if my predictions are correct and if they are, I might have to add, “Love Is Blind expert,” to my resume.