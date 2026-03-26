L’Oréal Paris Infallible Setting Spray Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I had the opportunity to try the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Setting Spray, and I had a very positive experience with the product. I typically wear very minimal makeup because I don’t like the feeling of cakey foundation. Previously, I had not found products that work well with my skin type, however this setting spray is going to be a game changer for me, and I would absolutely recommend this product to fellow students.

Firstly, the packaging is pretty simplistic, and not really eye-catching, but it gets the job done. The spray applicator works well, however, a little goes a long way as it is very strong, and you don’t have to hold it super close to your face — I learned the hard way. If you want a more even dispersion, hold it back a little further and it won’t feel as thick on your skin.

Secondly, I did notice that my skin felt very tight at first, but throughout the day it evened out, and it actually worked better at locking in moisture than any other product I had previously used. I paired a powder with the product the first time because that is what I am used to. The second time, I tried it without powder, and honestly, I feel like you wouldn’t necessarily need both with a spray this strong.

Lastly, I really appreciated how this product lasts me all day, in the heat, also while dancing and going out with my friends. My makeup did stay on relatively well for all the activity I did, and my appearance remained the same as when I had first applied the product.

If you are someone with a mixed skin type, such as oily t-zones, large pores, and/or sensitive skin, this product should work well for you. I wouldn’t recommend it to those who have dryer skin, as it might be uncomfortable and look too patchy over time.

Overall, this product does a good job of locking in moisture and smoothing out your skin. It felt like I was wearing a filter in real life, and I didn’t fear my makeup rubbing off on my clothes or my hands if I touched my face. It can be your go-to for a full glam look, or everyday, especially one that will last. I would recommend this to students, especially those in the drama department, or those who need a good professional setting spray specifically for longevity.