Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

As Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, many may be making reservations, buying flowers, and stressing about what to buy. It can often be difficult to think of new and exciting gifts, especially after the winter holiday season. It can be challenging to find gifts that are trendy, yet unique and meaningful. So, here is a list of gift ideas, both trendy and niche, for Valentine’s Day that you can give to friends, family, or partners.

Owala Leakproof Cup

At the moment, I cannot have enough coffee mugs that I can bring on the go. It can be used for so many different drinks and is especially helpful for school and work as you can throw it in your bag and not have to worry about it leaking. The Owala SmoothSip Slider has so many different color options, and is built to keep your drink either hot or cold for hours.

Weighted blanket

I am absolutely obsessed with weighted blankets. I have been using them on and off for a while, however, whenever I remember that I have one, I will fall in love with them all over again. There are so many different kinds, colors, shapes, and textures and you can find them on various websites, as well as in-store. Target and Home Depot are easy in-store options to pick up, and for fast shipping, Amazon has various options, with some options to get it delivered the next day. My dream blanket would have to be a weighted chunky knit blanket, like this one from Comfrt.

Candles

Personally, I can never have enough candles. I think it is the perfect gift for anyone, as there are so many scents for each individual’s taste. Some of my favorite scents include the Tuscan Zest scent from Anthropologie, basically any candle from Costco, as well as various different scents from Target, which can be delivered or picked out in-store.

Tickets

If you don’t have time for picking anything out, or shopping online, buying tickets is a great alternative. Different ticket ideas could include concerts, the zoo, the aquarium, museums, and there are so many more. Even though it’s not something physical, I think, with the right event, it can be even better than a tangible gift.

Speaker

Speakers can be given as a gift to practically anyone. I personally use speakers in a lot of different places and for different reasons such as using it as a sound machine at night. There are different types of speakers such as smart speakers like the Amazon Echo, or more basic speakers such as those from JBL. Overall, speakers are a good practical, and useful gift for anyone.

Although Valentine’s Day can be quite stressful, trying to fulfill expectations, there are many last-minute gift ideas that can be purchased easily online or in-store. After all, gifts are only a miniscule part of the day with loved ones. Happy shopping!