Kulan Beauty Truly Is Beautiful

I was once someone who would scoff at women for waking up extra early just to do their makeup. Then, I developed into the same person who would wake up early to incorporate cosmetics into my morning routine. But what I didn’t like was that all the makeup I wanted to use to achieve a “glamorous” look took a lot of time. Even then, I was more the type of girl who wanted a “natural” look, but still looked effortlessly beautiful. I applaud the women who do take the time to feel more beautiful than they already are, because I honestly don’t have the patience to do that. This summer, I wanted to up my makeup game. So I asked my cousin, who went through all of the makeup troubles for me, for recommendations. When it comes to makeup, I get a bit overstimulated because it sometimes feels heavy. I ended up getting concealer, blush, primer, and as for the lashes, I had to figure out something else for them since I don’t know how to use the glue and put them on.. It seems like our phones are always listening because as soon as I said I wanted to try putting on lashes, I got an ad for magnetic lashes.

KulanBeauty answered my prayers, and when I looked into their account and business, I realized they were genuine about their product, and it wasn’t something that would be sold on SHEIN. The girls behind it put so much thought into their business, and when receiving their famous magnetic lashes in the mail, I was so excited. And it looked amazing! I messaged them on Instagram to get an interview with them, and now you guys get to learn to love them, too!

“Tell me about yourselves”

Alana and Brianna are twin sisters from Australia. Alana is older by one minute! The beautiful sisters have been interested in makeup for as long as they can remember. The sisters have over seven years of experience as entrepreneurs. In fifth grade, they had their own slime business, which is so funny to think about, because as someone who’s the same age as them, I remember slime being all the rage back then. Alana and Brianna have always been girls who knew they could make a change, from their slime business to their growing empire, Kulan Beauty.

“What is Kulan Beauty?”

According to the sisters, “Kulan Beauty is a brand made to simplify and elevate girls’ beauty routines through innovative products.” They wanted to make their products fun, accessible, and effortless. Their most popular product currently is their magnetic lashes!

“How did Kulan Beauty come to be?”

Alana and Brianna have always been makeup girlies and have always enjoyed upping their game by wearing lashes. When they started to develop an allergy to the glue used to put on lashes, they had to look for alternatives. Hypoallergenic lash glue wouldn’t stick properly, and their lashes would end up falling off. Alana realized that there was a real gap in the beauty market for glue-free lashes that would last all day. As they were looking for alternatives for lashes, they came across magnetic lashes. Magnetic lashes have already been out in the market, but with no specific brand attached to it, some just weren’t the best quality, and the styles that were available weren’t as cute, and they knew they could do better.

“What does Kulan mean?”

Kulan doesn’t have a specific meaning, but their customers have told them its Mongolian name, which we found pretty interesting! However, the name Kulan is derived from Alana’s, Brianna’s, and their sisters’ Chinese names. Alana’s name is Kunnan, Brianna’s name is Kunrei, and their older sister’s name is Kunya. One day, they were just sitting, trying to figure out what their beauty brand could be named. They wanted something simple, memorable, and meant a lot to them.

“Did you guys ever think that you’d be in this position with a following of over 50k and being almost constantly sold out?”

The sisters still can’t believe it. They said that they believed in their products since day one, but it was unexpected how much traction they gained in such a short amount of time. It really showed them the power of social media and how fast you can get the ball rolling on a very tight budget. It also makes them so unbelievably happy whenever they see people connecting and sharing their products so proudly, because it means that the girls did something right. In the beginning, there were two girls, fresh out of high school, and with no experience whatsoever. If they can do it, so can anyone else.

“Are you thinking of releasing any other products?”

I asked for a little insider scoop about any products in the future. Their Instagram stories lately have been asking us what we would like to see and what they look for in lip products. They wanted their customers’ feedback on what should be released because the girls don’t want to release just anything. They put a lot of thought into their lashes, so it’s only natural that they’d want to do the same for future products and make sure that they actually solve a problem in the beauty community. Kulan Beauty sells lashes for now, but Alana mentioned that their goal has always been to grow as an established beauty company with a full range of products. However, currently they are in the production stage of some lip products. They said that this new lip product is going to be functional and convenient, but unfortunately, it will be a while before it is fully released.



“What lashes do you guys recommend for girls who like dramatic looks? What about natural looks?”

I wanted to make sure that our readers had a sense of what they liked when reading this article, but every girl is different. What they might recommend might not be for you, and that’s okay! The good thing is, they have a good amount of styles to choose from. For dramatic looks, the girls recommended Siren or Belle. These full flared cat eye lashes are perfect for a night out, clubbing with the girls, and it’s definitely the first style the girls would recommend. Belle also mimics lash extensions, which some girls look for. For natural looks, their manga styles are wispy and lightweight. They recommend Sakura, Daisy, and Louella (which is the one I have!). Louella is very natural-looking but also bold enough. So I personally loved that it elevated my makeup looks! The reviews on Sakura all have said that they use it for cosplays, so that’s pretty cool!

“I see on your Instagram that you can become an ambassador for Kulan Beauty. Are applications open?”

Kulan Beauty is looking for ambassadors right now! Alana and Brianna think it is important to connect with their community while also gaining feedback on their lashes. Ambassadors help the brand ensure that their products resonate with their audience by receiving products before it is released to make sure that everything looks good before the official launch. The good news is that they aren’t looking with people with a big following because they realize that’s not all there is to beauty. They are looking for girls who share a passion for beauty and content creation. They prefer girls who are active on social media and mostly make videos related to beauty. They would like to see consistency, but they don’t expect the ambassadors to post every day.

“Where do you see Kulan Beauty 5 years from now?”

In 5 years, they see Kulan Beauty as a global beauty brand, not just for lashes but with the full range of beauty products they had always hoped for. They want to be known for inclusivity, quality, and providing genuine beauty products. Their question with each product that they release is, “Is it functional, intentional, and does it solve a problem?” At the end of the day, they just want to make girls’ beauty routines as simple as it can be. They would also love to see Kulan Beauty products in the retail space. It’s really difficult to shop for makeup products online, and their customers have even asked, “When will we see your products in store?” They really hope that five years from now, they will continue to be attentive to their customers and be an established brand that’s known worldwide.

Last but not least, what are your socials?

Their socials are @kulanbeauty on both Instagram and TikTok (maybe more socials coming soon?)

It was honestly so cool interviewing and talking to these girls. I love chatting, and they let me talk and give them a haul of my makeup products. They kept mentioning that their goal with every product is to make it with intention and solve a problem. That’s not something you see in businesses nowadays, so it’s really refreshing to see a company that cares about its consumers. Kulan Beauty has big things coming for it, and with these girls, it’s truly possible that they will make it to where they want to be and more. Alana and Briana truly are girls-girls.