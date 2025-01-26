The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey, it’s Chatty Cathy here, and I have a hard time keeping things to myself. Yapping is definitely my strong suit. But lately, I’ve realized that sharing everything with everyone might not always be the best move. I’ve always loved oversharing about whatever I’m up to, but I’m working on a new habit: keeping my mouth shut…at least some of the time.

I know what you’re thinking, “What’s so bad about telling others about the cool stuff you’re doing?” Well, recently, I’ve learned that, instead of spilling every detail, there are moments in life that should stay sacred. Leaving some things just for me.

Having a routine is key to daily life. Some people spend their days at university, while others work a 9-5 job. To keep our minds and spirits balanced, we need to set aside time for activities that nurture our mental and emotional well-being—things that bring us joy and make us feel more like ourselves. These could be simple things like watching a favorite TV show by yourself at the same time every evening or visiting a different museum each weekend. Maybe it’s taking a pottery class outside of school or going solo to orchestra concerts. Whatever it is, you don’t need anyone else to enjoy it. It’s something that brings you peace and fulfillment when you’re there on your own accord. There’s a special kind of comfort in knowing you’re doing something just for you. In a world where we’re constantly surrounded by people—at work, at home, with friends—time alone can be underrated. But it’s essential for our mental and emotional health. When you’re having a tough time with roommates or friends, everyone needs space to clear their head. Doing something meaningful for yourself, whether it’s fishing, skiing, or taking a cooking class, can offer a fresh perspective on whatever’s bothering you. These activities can create sacred spaces where you’re free to let go of stress and focus on you. Just an hour a week can reset your mind, making it easier to come back to difficult conversations with a clearer, calmer approach.

It’s also important to have different social circles, especially those that differ from your usual crowd. For example, you might join a painting class where you meet people of all ages—some older, some younger. These new connections can enhance your life in ways your regular friends can’t. Sometimes, bringing people you already know into your sacred spaces can disrupt these opportunities. When you’re surrounded by old friends, it can be intimidating for others, and can make you harder to approach. However, in a new setting, you can connect with people on a different level. For instance, if you’re passionate about music and join an acapella group, you’ll meet others who share that same passion, deepening your connection with them through your common interest. That’s why I recommend keeping your sacred spaces to yourself. Then, when it’s time for your birthday party, you can bring everyone together and let them bond over the shared connection they have—you. Doing things solo also fosters a sense of accomplishment. Let’s say you’ve always wanted to join a running club. Finally, one day you get the courage to sign up on your own and show up by yourself every week. Not only do you get to experience running, but there’s something incredibly empowering about doing it for yourself and by yourself. It’s empowering to know that you didn’t rely on anyone else to take that step—you made the decision, pushed yourself out the door, and took ownership of your journey. That feeling of independence? It’s unmatched. It’s sexy.

Each time you lace up your sneakers and show up, you’re not just running. You’re proving to yourself that you’re capable of stepping out of your comfort zone and investing in your own growth. There’s an undeniable pride in knowing that you’re doing something purely for your own well-being, not for anyone else’s approval or validation. The more you push yourself, the more empowered you feel, and over time, you start to notice a shift. You feel stronger, more confident, and more in tune with who you are. It’s the kind of empowerment that doesn’t come from external praise, but from within because you are choosing something for yourself. And that, in itself, is a huge victory.

Having things that are just for you is so important. It’s not about being secretive or keeping others out; it’s about honoring the parts of yourself that need space to grow, recharge, and just be. Do something for yourself today—whether it’s a quiet walk, a creative hobby, or simply taking time to reflect. Your friends might think it’s cool, and you can always share your experience with them later, but remember, your sacred space belongs to you. When someone asks to join your personal activity, let them join every once-in-a-blue-moon. This ensures that the energy you put into these moments remains untouched by external influences.

Keeping that space uniquely yours helps you keep the balance you need and prevents you from losing touch with the parts of yourself that thrive in solitude. You’ll find that when you’re true to those moments, your connections with others become more authentic because you’re able to protect your inner peace.