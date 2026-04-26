It’s Just Intuition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

People always talk about intuition as if it’s something that people universally understand. I believe that everyone believes they are intuitional, but I think, in actuality, having a strong, realistic intuition is a rare quality.

I used to be one of those people who thought that I “just knew” something others didn’t — regarding life, my teenage years, and mostly relationships. I had friendships during high school where everything was easy, and it felt like I just knew we were meant to be friends. It was different from a lot of the relationships I had at that time in my life where I had to hash out issues, or there was drama involved.I think that in reality, it was easy to feel as if there were indicators that allowed me to experience a level of comfortability in those relationships. Because of this experience with relationships in my life, I grew to think I was a person who had a strong sense of intuition and knowing people’s place in my life.

17 year old me thought she knew exactly what Lana meant

Spoiler: she did not…

Then, I went to London last semester, 4,688 miles away from everything I had ever known; for four months.

When I decided to go abroad, I felt as if I just knew that this was something I was supposed to do, and going here would lead me to understanding myself more, open me up to more people, and I would finally just understand my life in its entirety. Everything in my life would just click into place, like everyone else’s had (sidebar: what a crazy thing for a 20-year-old to expect, girl what…? it made sense at the time).

Instead, I learned that I really don’t know anything, and my intuition I had been relying on since my early teens was not based on anything except my perception of myself and others, which surprise, surprise, can be pretty flimsy. Being in a new city and knowing nobody was a very precarious place for me, and I waited for the moment where I would feel the level of knowing myself, and knowing what all of this journey meant– but I don’t think it ever came. I met people I would have never met if I hadn’t ever gone, and for that I’m extremely grateful, but it always felt as if I couldn’t tell where these people were going to place in my life. Whereas before, the moment I met people at my suburban high school or at the college 20 minutes from my family home, I could tell if we were going to be friends. In London, it felt as if I had nothing to base my social life around, and I think it led me to question every aspect of my life. The relationships back home I had once believed were meant to be, I had now second guessed, and thought to myself; Does anybody actually know what it feels like to know?

I think that’s the thing you learn in your early 20s; you don’t actually really know anything. I believe that we reach a level of comfortability and understanding within ourselves and relationships in our lives that make us think; “Wow, I just know this was supposed to be”. But knowing what a relationship is going to be like before you actually are in it is just something you say to yourself to justify being in a relationship with someone you think you’ll like. And that’s okay, because who knows themselves in their 20s anyways?

With the blessing of being almost 21, I think I’ve stopped romanticizing the phrase “when you know you know”. I don’t know jack-sh*t, honestly! I’ve started relationships with new people without the weight of it being something that I know is going to be meaningful, or change the trajectory of my life. And if I’m being honest, it feels scary to not believe that I know, in some way or another, what effect people are going to have in my life. However, I also think that a lot of life is going to be me being unsure about a lot of things, which is something I’ll have to barter with another day.

Or maybe, I’m just one of those people who doesn’t really have a good intuition, and everyone else knows something I don’t.



Either way, I look forward to learning as a result of my non-intuition.