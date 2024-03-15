Is Youth to the People Skincare All That?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Youth to the People is a skincare brand known for its commitment to clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulations that are focused on providing effective and sustainable skincare solutions. The brand was founded by Greg Gonzalez and Joe Cloyes, who are cousins and have a deep-rooted passion for skincare and environmental sustainability. Originating in Los Angeles, California, Youth to the People was established in 2015 with a mission to create skincare products that are not only beneficial for the skin but also for the planet. The founders were inspired by their grandmother, Eva, who was a pioneering chemist and herbalist. Her dedication to natural ingredients and holistic wellness principles influenced the formulation philosophy of the brand. Youth to the People emphasizes the use of potent plant-based ingredients that are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients to nourish and protect the skin. They prioritize sustainability by utilizing recyclable packaging and sourcing eco-friendly materials whenever possible.

I will be testing all of their bestsellers and swapping out my usual skincare regime for their products. I have dry combination skin and have never struggled with adverse skin problems, so my skincare routine consists of very simple products and ingredients. I currently use the CeraVe hydrating cleanser, Dr. Jart Skin barrier moisturizing cream, and the La Roche Posay cicaplast B5 balm for nighttime. I am content with my skin, but would like to see improvements in the overall texture of my t-zone which mainly stems from hormonal acne during my menstrual cycle.

For a cleanser, I used their superfood cleanser with kale, green tea, spinach, and vitamins. The Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser is a refreshing and nourishing cleanser that gently removes impurities while providing essential nutrients to the skin. Formulated with nutrient-rich superfoods like kale, spinach, and green tea, this cleanser effectively cleanses without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. It leaves the skin feeling clean, refreshed, and balanced, making it suitable for all skin types.

For a moisturizer, I used their Superfood Air Whip. This innovative moisturizer is infused with nutrient-rich superfoods like kale, spinach, and green tea, delivering essential antioxidants and vitamins to nourish and revitalize the skin. The unique air-whipped texture provides a luxurious and breathable feel, leaving the skin feeling refreshed, balanced, and visibly healthier. Perfect for all skin types, this moisturizer absorbs quickly, leaving behind a smooth, matte finish, making it an ideal base for makeup application.



And lastly, I used their award-winning Superberry hydrate + glow dream mask. The Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask is a luxurious overnight treatment designed to revitalize and nourish your skin while you sleep. Infused with antioxidant-rich superberries including maqui, acai, and goji, this mask works to deeply hydrate, brighten, and improve the overall appearance of your complexion. Its lightweight, gel-like texture absorbs quickly, leaving your skin feeling soft, supple, and radiant in the morning.

Monday

Morning Routine:

I start my day with the Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser. It feels refreshing on my skin, and I love knowing that it’s packed with natural ingredients: kale and green tea. The gentle formula leaves my skin feeling clean without stripping it of moisture.

After cleansing, I apply the Youth to the People Airwhip Moisture Cream. It leaves my skin feeling hydrated, but I have dryer skin so I prefer a thicker cream as opposed to this one, which has a lightweight consistency. Especially because I live in Colorado, I need something that will combat the dryness here.

Evening Routine:

I used the Superfood Cleanser again to remove my makeup and thought I felt clean, but it did not remove my makeup that well. However, once I used my Elemis cleansing balm it came off instantly, so I would say you need to use a makeup remover beforehand.

Then, I follow up with the Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask for an extra boost of hydration overnight. I loved this mask and woke up with my skin still plump and dewy from the mask.

Tuesday

Morning Routine:

I stick to my usual routine with the Superfood Cleanser and Airwhip Moisture Cream. My skin felt clean as usual, but I was craving more moisture and felt as though the moisturizer was not setting my skin up for success on a dry winter day in Colorado.

Evening Routine:

I repeated the same steps and was very happy with the mask once again.

Wednesday

Morning Routine:

Same as usual with the Superfood Cleanser and Airwhip Moisture Cream. Consistency is key to maintaining healthy skin!

Evening Routine:

I noticed the sebaceous filaments on my chin shrank significantly and my discoloration from some previous pimples has faded. I do not know which product contributed, but I was happy to see some results!

Thursday

Morning Routine:

I stick to my routine with the Superfood Cleanser and Airwhip Moisture Cream. My skin is feeling good, and I’m satisfied with the results, but I definitely would like to opt for a different moisturizer in the future.

Evening Routine:

Back to basics with the Superfood Cleanser and Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask. My skin is looking more radiant with each day.

Friday

Morning Routine:

After a long night of margaritas, my skin needed a pick-me-up and the cleaner turned my very dull and hungover skin into a bright and awake complexion. I also picked up the Superfood Skindrip Glow Serum and LOVED the way it transformed my skin. It is described as a recharging serum that gives a healthy glow and it did.

Evening Routine:

I treated myself to a relaxing bath and used the Youth to the People Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial for an extra glow. My skin felt amazing and I noticed a significant difference in my overall completion and its dullness.

Consensus

Overall, I enjoyed all the products I used and saw good results at the end of the week. That being said, I did note some shortcomings specific to my skin type that could be helpful for others. I found that the Air Whip Moisture Cream was just too thin in consistency, and while it hydrated my skin, it was not sufficient to withstand the dryness of Colorado, especially in the winter. I will continue to use my balm, which is thick and provides me with a layer of moisture I know cannot be penetrated. That being said, I would rate the Air Whip Moisture Cream a three-and-a-half out of five.

The Superfood Cleanser was one of my favorite products. I always felt clean, and it did not strip me of any moisture. However, it cannot necessarily remove makeup, so I’d recommend using a makeup remover beforehand, such as an oil cleanser. Overall, I’d give the Superfood Cleanser a four out of five.

The last product I consistently used was the Overnight Mask. This was my favorite product, and I felt super moisturized. I woke up with a glowing and dewy complexion, and I found that it helped with any discoloration and hyperpigmentation I had. I used this as a moisturizer on days when I needed extra hydration for my skin and found it did wonders withstanding the Colorado weather. Overall, I’d give this product a five out of five and will be repurchasing the large size.

I also received two sample sizes of a resurfacing facial mask made out of yerba mate and a superfood skin drip serum to recharge and give the skin a glowing complexion. I did not use those two for a long enough period to notice a drastic difference. However, I felt very glowy, which is what I aim for in my everyday routine. It really completed my “no makeup makeup” look, leaving my skin with a healthy glow. I love both of these and will be purchasing the full size.

Overall, I like this brand and will be trying out more products. I look for a lot of natural and organic ingredients in all of my beauty products and generally take a more holistic stance on what I use for my face and hair. I found that this was a trustworthy brand that is ethically sourced and has the same value system as me when it comes to beauty.